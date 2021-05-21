Old Fixer Upper in France Under $48K USD

C.1905 Affordable Home For Sale in Caney, KS Under $48K. I was listening to The People’s Court while I was posting this house and Judge Milian quoted a Cuban saying in Spanish that translates something like “the cheap becomes expensive.” I say this in regards to this c.1905 house, because while the home is ready to move in, the cheap updates would have to be undone to do this house justice. Painting all the woodwork, installing a smaller front window, dropped ceilings and laying laminate over hardwood floors does not fly with me.