newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Old Fixer Upper in France Under $48K USD

By [email protected]
oldhousesunder50k.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAigurande, Centre-Val de Loire, France $47,652 USD. 10 minutes from Aigurande, its schools and its shops, this village house with approximately 324 sq m (including all buildings) is ideal for investors with its apartment of approximately 60 sq m, its workshop and its adjoining hangar allowing the creation of additional housing. It also has the necessary cachet to consider and outfit a loft. It has an adjoining garage and a lot at the back. The house is connected to mains drainage and the roof is in good condition. You can easily give free rein to your imagination.

oldhousesunder50k.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Sq Ft#Aigurande#Iad France#48k Usd#Fixer Upper#Garage#Bathroom#Mains Drainage#Realtor#Free Rein#Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
World
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Maryland Statetheoldhouselife.com

Fixer upper alert! Circa 1923 in Maryland. $15,000

Definitely a fixer upper! Love the porch and the built-ins! This home was built in 1923. It is located in Cumberland, Maryland. The home features hardwood floors, built-ins, a wrap around porch, and a brick exterior. From looking at street view, there looks to be mountain views. Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,822 square feet. $15,000.
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Mail

Luxury home converted from a pair of huge GRAIN SILOS complete with a circular living room and five bedrooms goes on the market for £1.95million

A sprawling farmhouse converted from a pair of grain silos and which is surrounded by rolling countryside views has hit the market for £1.95million. Stubwood Granary, which sits in the historic market town of Hungerford, Berkshire, comes with five bedrooms, a large circular living room and a terrace overlooking the pond.
Kennett, MOoldhousesunder50k.com

c.1905 Fixer Upper Bungalow in Kennett, MO $20K

This c.1905 bungalow is a fixer upper, but $20,000 seems like a fair price. INVESTMENT PROPERTY! 3- or 4-bedroom, 2 bath home a” good size family rental property a” or good real estate flip. No Rent to Own. Will NOT qualify for USDA, FHA or VA lending. Lot size 71.3′ X 142.6′ MLS1792.
Brownville, MEoldhousesunder50k.com

Under $75K Thursday ~ c.1920 Fixer Upper in Brownville, ME Under $59K

For Maine enthusiasts, here is a c.1920 home in the small town of Brownville, Maine, along the Pleasant River. It needs work, but has natural woodwork and stained glass. 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with beautiful sun porch, great for morning coffee or tea. First floor has been updated. Second floor will need a little TLC. Stairs to attic allows potential for additional living space. Very nice yard. Access to ATV/snowmobile connector trail to ITS 110 directly from property.
Worldtownandcountrymag.com

A magnificent Georgian gem in North Yorkshire

THE PROPERTY: This grand Georgian home was built in 1742, influenced in style by the architect John Carr of York. Nestled within 28 verdant acres and with a glorious courtyard, the seven-bedroom home is neighboured by a three-bedroom cottage, ideal for pampering weekend guests. THE LOCATION: The estate is ideally...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Chinese teenager, 18, who sold $11million seven-bedroom Sydney mansion so she could downsize snaps up stunning home in city's west for $5million

A Chinese student who bought and sold a Sydney mansion as a 14-year-old for close to $11million has purchased a stunning $5million property because she wanted to 'downsize'. Shuxin Zhou, 18, daughter of Chinese businessman Jianming Zhou, has purchased the French-inspired seven bedroom mansion in Dural, in Sydney's north for $4.95million.
Real Estateledburyreporter.co.uk

Inside most intriguing home for sale in Herefordshire town

A HOUSE described as one of the most interesting and intriguing in Ledbury is on the market for an eye-watering £925,000. Abbey House, in the Homend, is a half-timbered Grade II* listed town house with six bedrooms, thought to have been built for a prosperous Elizabethan merchant, agents say. The...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

‘Brady Bunch’ house straight out of the 1970s goes on the market – and kids of 91-year-old owner forced to sell will maintain the classic home

A four-bedroom 1971 'Brady Bunch' home is being sold because it's 91-year-old owner - who has Alzheimer's - has moved into aged care. The 718-square-metre architecturally designed residence at 60 Norman Parade in the inner-north suburb of Clayfield in Brisbane, Queensland, is on the market for $1.3million. The property is...
Caney, KSoldhousesunder50k.com

c.1905 Affordable Home For Sale in Caney, KS Under $48K

C.1905 Affordable Home For Sale in Caney, KS Under $48K. I was listening to The People’s Court while I was posting this house and Judge Milian quoted a Cuban saying in Spanish that translates something like “the cheap becomes expensive.” I say this in regards to this c.1905 house, because while the home is ready to move in, the cheap updates would have to be undone to do this house justice. Painting all the woodwork, installing a smaller front window, dropped ceilings and laying laminate over hardwood floors does not fly with me.
TechnologyBBC

France's 18-year-olds given €300 culture pass

France's new culture pass for 18-year-olds has had a trial run in 14 areas of France and now it is going national. Some 800,000 teenagers a year can now look forward to downloading an app and getting €300 (£260; $365). The pass can be used for tickets to the cinema,...
Blackville, SColdhousesunder50k.com

Save This Old House – c.1900 Fixer Upper in Blackville, SC Under $50K

Save This Old House – c.1900 Fixer Upper in Blackville, SC Under $50K. Save this old house. Some repairs have already been started, but the home is still quite the project. It is located on a corner 9/10 of an acre lot. Apparently, the house went on the market in February for $89,900 and has been incrementally reduced $40K to its current price of $49,000. Do you think this is a fair price, or is a further reduction in order?
Real Estateveranda.com

Harry Winston's Former Fifth Avenue Home Just Hit the Market for $32.5 Million

Iconic jewelry designer Harry Winston's former Fifth Avenue home just hit the market for $32.5 million, and it is an absolute dream. This home exudes all the glamour and views one desires in a pre-war apartment on the Upper East Side. Boasting 5,740 square feet, exquisite architectural details, soaring ceilings, original moldings, and herringbone floors, it's truly a crown jewel of the avenue's Gold Coast.
Real Estatecountryliving.com

Two grain silos have been converted into a modern home in Berkshire — and it's up for sale

Stubwood Granary, a unique minimalist property made from two huge former grain silos, has just come on the market in Berkshire for £1.9 million. Set in the glorious rolling countryside, this unconventional conversion is spread grandly over three floors, offering a contemporary open-plan living space. With five bedrooms, modern windows, light-flooded rooms, a bespoke curved kitchen and rural views, it's the ultimate head-turner.
Coldwater, MIoldhousesunder50k.com

Live Real Estate Auction – Starting Bid $1 – c.1930 Fixer Upper Home For Sale on 2.07 Acres in Coldwater, MI

Live Real Estate Auction – Starting Bid $1 – c.1930 Fixer Upper Home For Sale on 2.07 Acres in Coldwater, MI. This is a live real estate auction taking place on Thursday, June 10th, 2021 at 4:30p.m. at the residence. The auction includes the house, 2.07 acres, barns, tools, boats, tools and miscellaneous. The high bidder is required put put 10% down with the remainer due in 30 days of auction date.