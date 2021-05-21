Old Fixer Upper in France Under $48K USD
Aigurande, Centre-Val de Loire, France $47,652 USD. 10 minutes from Aigurande, its schools and its shops, this village house with approximately 324 sq m (including all buildings) is ideal for investors with its apartment of approximately 60 sq m, its workshop and its adjoining hangar allowing the creation of additional housing. It also has the necessary cachet to consider and outfit a loft. It has an adjoining garage and a lot at the back. The house is connected to mains drainage and the roof is in good condition. You can easily give free rein to your imagination.oldhousesunder50k.com