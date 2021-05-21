Chief Keef’s ‘Glory 1’s’ Are Finally Available For Purchase

In addition to the pink colorway that we just took a look at last week, the all-new Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka has now surfaced in an equally eye-catching Lemon Twist colorway. This new modified version of the iconic Air Force 1 is highlighted by its layered construction all over the upper which is most notable on the eyestay, Swooshes, heel, and the tongue. A Light Lemon Twist leather construction dominates the entire upper of the sneaker with suede detailing landing on the Swooshes and heel tabs. Additional details include red, blue, and green mini embroidered Swooshes on the tongues and a White cassette Nike React cushioning in the heel of the lime green midsole. Be on the lookout for this Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka to drop in the near future for a price tag of $110.