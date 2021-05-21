newsbreak-logo
Chief Keef’s ‘Glory 1’s’ Are Finally Available For Purchase

By Miss2Bees
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Keef’s love for Air Force 1’s has inspired Glo Gang’s designer Casimir Spaulding to create their own rendition of the sneaker called “Glory 1’s.”. The first collection of the kicks inspired by the Drill pioneer arrives in a low-top all white and all black color way. The shoe contains...

