MLB DFS Value Vault: May 21

Monday brings us one of the smallest slates of the season. With only six games on the docket, we will have to get crafty on our build. For starters, we are fading the game in Coors Field. The weather conditions look like they won’t get the game in, and even if the game is in play, everyone will be playing it. Overall, just not an ideal spot to try and get cute. I mentioned we have to get crafty; well, there is no ace on the slate. None. Zero. The pitching likely won’t bring home the big point totals, so most of our budget is getting spent on batters. The first game begins at 6:35 EST, so as always, keep an eye on the weather and look for lineup cards before lock. Good luck!