Drinks

Rooshine Launches New E-Commerce Platform for UK Customers

ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 1 day ago
ORMOND BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Rooshine, Inc. (OTC PINK:RSAU) ("Rooshine" or the "Company"), an importer, distributor and seller of premium alcoholic spirits, is happy to announce the launch of its new E-Commerce site at DrinkRooshine.com. The Company has engaged AlphaGeek, a UK-Based end-to-end digital marketing firm in a multi-engagement partnership focused on ROI-based advertising and marketing as well as web-development. The aim of the partnership is to increase brand awareness and drive customer acquisition and retention through the use of targeted marketing across various social media platforms. This strategy will initially focus on the Company's two initial products: Rooshine First Mate Whisky and Rooshine Mutiny Spiced Rum, which can now be purchased at the following links available by customers across the UK:

