Now that we know the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2021 schedule, let’s take a way-too-early look at the best and worst games of the coming season. A year ago, I chose the season-opener against the Houston Texans simply because it would be “Banner Night” at Arrowhead Stadium. Even though the Chiefs won’t be raising another one on September 12, I would have chosen the Week 1 game regardless of opponent — because Arrowhead will once again be full of fans. That by itself should make this a memorable afternoon.