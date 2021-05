The International Energy Agency (IEA) said that no new fossil fuel boilers should be sold anymore starting in 2025 if the world really wants to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, the BBC has reported. The agency published a special report and noted that this is just one of 400 steps on the road to net-zero emissions that the traditionally fossil-friendly agency recommends. Another step would be the sales of new gas and diesel cars ending by 2035. The IEA pointed out that from now on, there is no place for new coal, oil, or gas exploration or supplies.