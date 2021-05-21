Twisting rammed earth home wraps around a grand jackfruit tree

newsbreak-logo
In the lush South Indian village of Vengola, architecture firm Wallmakers has just completed a sculptural rammed earth home that looks like a natural extension of the landscape. Commissioned by a client with a large family, the 2,755-square-foot dwelling features a variety of shared common spaces, including an outdoor courtyard with a massive jackfruit tree that inspired the project's name, the Jack Fruit Garden Residence. As with all their projects, the architects constructed the home with environmentally friendly materials including rammed earth, Compressed Stabilized Earth Blocks (CSEB) and recycled materials.

