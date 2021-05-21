2020-21 Sports awards: Coaches recognize athletes’ efforts

After a week of handing out various awards across the Wildcat family, the 2020-21 CATSPY Awards came to a conclusion on Friday evening. Spread out from Monday through Friday, the five-day event was a bit different than it has been in years past. This was the second year in a row that the awards were handed out virtually, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Winners were announced on BBN Tonight by hosts Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo, with some of the honorees joining the show to talk about the awards. In total, 78 University of Kentucky student-athletes were honored during the 19th edition of the CATSPYs.