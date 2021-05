I've heard the argument that grading draft picks immediately after they are made is worthless, but I don't agree. Since no one can see into the future, these 2021 NFL Draft quick-snap grades only partially reflect how I expect a player's career to progress. These grades are, however, an evaluation of the process each team undertook to select the players they did. The grade also is an indication of whether I think a prospect's selection is of appropriate value given his college film and athleticism.