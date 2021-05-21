ECC Ventures 2 Files Filing Statement Relating To Qualifying Transaction To Acquire Infield Minerals Corp.
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / ECC Ventures 2 Corp. ("ECC2" or the "Company") (TSXV:ETWO.P) is pleased to announce that its filing statement, dated as of May 14, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"), has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and may be viewed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Filing Statement describes the Company's proposed qualifying transaction to acquire Infield Minerals Corp. ("Infield") (the "Acquisition"), as announced on December 7, 2020.