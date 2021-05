I have never paid so much attention to a tongue until I became a mom. "Don't lick your brother," I remind my 2-year-old. "We don't lick random cars!" "No mouth on the shopping cart!" And, my personal favorite during pandemic times, "Stop licking the floor at the doctor's office!" I wish I could say these were just hypothetical examples, but no, they all really happened (in fact, my dad jokes that licking random, germ-y things is how toddlers build their immune systems). Toddlers are very curious, which is great most of the time. But for some reason, one way my son likes to explore the world around him is by licking things. Is this normal, and if so, why do they do this? I talked to two pediatricians and a psychologist to find out more.