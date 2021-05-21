Over 1 million loans could exit forbearance by the end of June

The Mortgage Banker Association’s Mortgage Finance Forecast is pointing towards an expected loss of one trillion dollars in originations from 2021 to 2022. The housing market boom in 2020 can be explained by the government’s massive stimulus checks and the Federal Reserve cutting short-term rates to near 0, allowing more capital to become available, and mortgage rates to fall to historic lows. The combination of affordable housing and people wanting to migrate out of urban areas has driven increased demand for housing. However, there continues to be a shortage of housing, due to disruptions in the economy, causing heated competition and bidding wars to ensue.