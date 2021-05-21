Over 1 million loans could exit forbearance by the end of June
The typical mid-month growth in forbearance plans marked only the second weekly rise in volume since late February, according to Black Knight. Outstanding mortgages in forbearance grew by 16,000 to 2.179 million as of May 18 from 2.163 million one week prior. These delinquent borrowers represent 4.1% of the 53 million active mortgages in the market and combine for an unpaid principal balance of $428 billion, up from $426 billion week-over-week.www.nationalmortgagenews.com