The entertainment landscape is in the midst of a major shakeup as AT&T has announced they’re breaking off their WarnerMedia division, which includes Warner Bros., HBO, CNN, and DC Comics, which will then merge with Discovery, which owns major cable channels such as TLC, HGTV, and the Food Network. The new media conglomerate doesn’t have a name yet, but AT&T will be pocketing a cool $43 billion from the deal. Of course, the main question for us here is – what does this mean for Warner Bros. Interactive?