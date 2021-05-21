newsbreak-logo
VITEC, LG in Technical Collaboration to Deliver Secure Multicast MPEG Video

By AVNetwork Staff
avnetwork.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe What: VITEC is entering into a technical collaboration with LG Business Solutions that allows enterprise customers to effectively and securely deliver and play back real-time multicast MPEG video on LG’s smart digital signage displays. The What Else: VITEC has developed a new webOS app that extends the middleware capabilities...

www.avnetwork.com
