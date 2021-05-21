VITEC, LG in Technical Collaboration to Deliver Secure Multicast MPEG Video

Enterprise network is undergoing digitization through multiple technological transitions that include explosion of connected and IoT devices in the network and the movement of applications and services to the cloud. Of the 29.3 billion networking devices that are forecasted to be seen in the network by 2023, 50% are expected to be IoT devices. Cloud based applications and services are expected to be accessed from multiple sites and locations, both on and off of the Enterprise network. These new trends and network transitions have not only increased the threat surface but also has advanced the sophistication of the attacks. Securing and protecting the Enterprise infrastructure has become top of the mind for network administrators and customers. With the advances and ratifications in the Wi-Fi standard, wireless has become the de facto standard of access technology in the Enterprise network. However, due to the inherent nature of the wireless networks, it becomes even more important to detect and protect not only the network infrastructure and users, but also to secure the air.