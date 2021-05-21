newsbreak-logo
Spotted (Again): Prototype High Pivot Cannondale at Darkfest

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis actually isn't the first time we've seen this bike, but it's certainly the first time we've seen a photo straight-on in better-than-potato quality. Cannondale's versatile prototype looks like a bike of this day and age, when many long-travel enduro-ish bikes double as mini downhill sleds that can run either single- or dual-crown forks (the recent GT prototype is an example of another bike in that category).

