Omaha, NE

Henry Doorly contender in USA Today polls

By Matt Ryan
KMTV 3 News Now
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GevgS_0a7D2oqD00

According to a release from the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, the zoo, its safari park and one of the zoo’s exhibits are contenders for the “2021 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.” Online voting is open now through May 24.

You can read the zoo’s full release below:

USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards has selected Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium as a contender for “Best Zoo” and Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park for “Best Safari Park” in America. Asian Highlands at the Zoo has also been nominated as “Best Zoo Exhibit” in the country. Supporters are being asked to cast their votes online to determine the winners.

The public has until Monday, May 24, to vote online. Each person can vote once per day, per device, and per category every day of the contest. The top 10 zoos, zoo exhibits and safari wildlife parks with the most votes will be announced on the 10Best’s website on Friday, June 4, at 11 a.m. The winners will also be announced in USA TODAY newspaper.

To vote for “Best Zoo,” select Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/zoo/omahas-henry-doorly-zoo-and-aquarium-omaha-neb/

To vote for “Best Zoo Exhibit, ”select Asian Highlands at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-zoo-exhibit/asian-highlands-omahas-henry-doorly-zoo/

To vote for “Best Safari Park,” select Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, Nebraska at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-safari-park/wildlife-safari-park-ashland-neb/

USA Today 10Best, which provides travel and lifestyle advice, asks its readers to choose the 10Best in categories ranging from food, lodging and destinations to travel gear and things to do. 10Best’s travel experts select the top 20 nominees for each category and have the readers vote to determine the top 10 selections.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

