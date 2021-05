JOPLIN, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - With the 10th anniversary of the Joplin tornado approaching, the city of Joplin is planning a modest and heartfelt day of remembrance. The morning of Saturday, May 22 will be the 10th running of the Joplin Memorial Run, which is dedicated to the memory of those who passed away due to the disaster. For more information, go to facebook.com/JoplinMemorialRun or email info@joplinmemorialrun.com .