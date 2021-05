TAG Heuer is on a roll at the moment. The Swiss brand’s last two green-dialed beauties (a Carrera and a Monaco, both limited to 500pcs each) sold out super fast, and quite rightly too. TAG Heuer seems to come in for a lot of criticism in the watch collecting community; I’m not totally sure why or if it’s warranted, really. Nevertheless, the brand has some fantastic models, a really cool history, and the propensity to release some excellent watches. What’s not to like?