Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Do I need to put my wife’s name on my house? Doesn’t she automatically inherit it when I die?

By Jacob Passy
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

'I built a house in 1995. I got married to my wife in 1999. I did not know her when I built my house in 1995.'

www.marketwatch.com
View All 40 Commentsarrow_down
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Inheritance Tax#Estate Tax#Estate Planning#Real Estate#Married People#Single People#Family Planning#Death Deed#Dear Planning#Family Members#Man#Talk#Gifts#Feelings#Avoiding Probate#Taxes#Email Jacob Passy#Stressful Process#In Fighting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
RelationshipsTODAY.com

I wasn't invited to a family wedding. Do I still need to send a gift?

Caroline Moss is an author and host of the podcast "Gee Thanks, Just Bought It," which helps people find the products they need to make life easier, better and more productive. Now with this column, "Asking for a Friend," she's helping people with the advice they need to make life easier, better and more productive. To submit a question, email us at tmrwadvice@nbcuni.com.
Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Readers say: ‘I’m not your ‘Sweetie!’’

Dear Readers: Recently, I ran a question from an older gentleman signing his letter, “Indeed, not Your Sweetie.” He and his friends wanted to register their disgust at being called “Sweetie,” “Honey,” and the like by service workers and healthcare professionals. I’ve received a huge response to this question (especially...
Slate

My Family Is Furious I Won’t Pay My Brother’s $200,000 Hospital Bill

Pay Dirt is Slate’s new money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) After his furlough five years ago at 55, my brother refused to get health insurance. He could afford it; he simply chose not to—mostly because of an ignorant penny-wise/pound-foolish decision to cut “nonessentials,” but also from an arrogant conception of being “tough.” I told him this was an insanely bad decision and that he was needlessly leaving himself open to catastrophe. I even offered to pay half of it (roughly $1,200 year) if he’d just sign up. I also told him, explicitly, that I would not compromise my own retirement if something terrible did happen.
Family RelationshipsSlate

I Don’t Think I Can Respect My Wife if She Becomes a Stay-at Home Mom

Nicole is out today, so we’re publishing a few of her classic Care and Feeding letters. Have a question? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am a new father to a beautiful 10-month-old girl. My wife’s company has a generous maternity leave policy, and she has been at home with our daughter since the birth and is scheduled to go back to work just after her first birthday in January. She recently told me she doesn’t want to go back to her job and would like to be a stay-at-home parent instead. I asked her why, and she said she enjoys being a mother too much to leave our daughter to go back to work when she doesn’t need to. This is such a departure from our plans before the baby was born. She has a good job that she enjoyed before going on leave, and had always been adamant that she wanted to continue working even after becoming a mom. We met when we worked at the same company many years ago, and one of the things I was most attracted to was her ambition and tenacity. It’s really surprising to hear that her career isn’t that important to her anymore.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Sober spouse doesn’t know when to quit

Dear Amy: I am so conflicted about what to do regarding my marriage. Back in 2010, I quit drinking. My husband promised to quit with me. Unfortunately, he is still drinking heavily. I have expressed my need to be with a sober husband. He has promised to stop drinking. He...
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

Dear Richard: 'My mother-in-law’s gifts to me are insultingly bad – does she want to hurt me?'

I have been with my partner for 10 years. During that time, his mum has given me what I felt were thoughtless birthday/Christmas presents. For example, on one birthday she bought me rusting jewellery, which I assume was from a charity shop; she has also got me out-of-date toiletries, an address book with a written greeting inside addressed to someone from a person called Vicky, and an out-of-date voucher.