Stocks

S&P 500 companies with more international exposure had greater Q1 revenue growth -- FactSet

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
With 95% of the S&P 500 components having reported earnings for the latest quarter, year-over-year revenue growth, so far at 10.7%, is on track to be at the highest rate since the third quarter of 2011, according to FactSet senior earnings analyst John Butters. But even with the U.S. leading the world with its COVID-19 vaccination efforts, FactSet data show that companies that generate more than half their revenue from inside the U.S. had revenue growth of 8.9%, or just a little more than half the growth rate -- 16.2% -- of companies with more than 50% of their revenue generated overseas. Of the companies with most revenue from overseas, those with more than 25% of their revenue from the Asia/Pacific region showed growth of 21.6%, while those with more than 25% of their revenue from Europe showed growth of 11.8%. Overall, the sectors with the fastest revenue growth rates were information technology at 21.6% and consumer discretionary at 19.9%, while the lone sector showing at decline was industrials at 0.1%. The S&P 500 , which is up 0.1% in afternoon trading, has rallied 10.8% year to date.

