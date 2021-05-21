newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil rallies for the session amid possible Gulf of Mexico storm, prices fall for the week

By Myra P. Saefong
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Oil futures rallied on Friday, finding support from a potential storm in the Gulf of Mexico. Prices still posted a loss for the week as traders continued to eye developments toward an Iran nuclear deal. The "possibility of the return on Iranian oil," pressured prices for the week, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. On Friday, however, prices got a boost from concerns about a weather system developing in the Gulf of Mexico, he said. "A tropical disturbance is a reminder that [Atlantic] hurricane season is upon us, and it seems to want to start early." Next week, oil traders are likely to "focus on the Iran deal, but also get a sense of the demand expected for the Memorial Day Holiday -- the unofficial kickoff to the summer driving season," said Flynn. West Texas Intermediate oil for July delivery rose $1.64, or nearly 2.7%, to settle at $63.58 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, fell about 2.7%, according to FactSet data.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gulf Of Mexico#Oil Futures#West Texas Intermediate#Weather#Oil Demand#Mexico Hurricane#Market Prices#The Price Futures Group#Oil Traders#Iranian Oil#Storm#Fall#Hurricane Season#Rose#July Delivery#Iran Deal#Iran Nuclear Deal#Senior Market Analyst#Eye Developments#Memorial Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Accidentsrigzone.com

Gulf of Mexico Fatality and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them... Here are some of Rigzone’s top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Offshore Worker Dies in Gulf of Mexico. On May 15, Fieldwood Energy confirmed that...
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show U.S. oil-drilling rigs up 3 weeks in a row

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by four at 356 this week, following increases in each of the previous two weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by two to stand at 455, according to Baker Hughes. July West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade higher for the session. The contract was up $1.69, or 2.7%, to $63.63 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TrafficPosted by
Financial World

Crude caroms 2% on Gulf of Mexico storm, but clocks worst weekly plunge since March

On Friday, both UK and US crude oil futures’ prices bounced back after having been faltered three straight sessions in a row, mostly boosted up over weather concerns in Gulf of Mexico, however, had recorded their worst weekly percentage declines since March as investors were bracing for a return of Iranian crude following significant development about lifting a swathe of US sanctions on Tehran.
EnvironmentStreetInsider.com

Oil jumps on weather concerns in Gulf of Mexico

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped 2% on Friday after three days of losses, driven higher as a storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico, but were on track for a weekly fall as investors braced for the return of Iranian crude supplies after officials said Iran and world powers made progress a nuclear deal.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude rallies on US, EU demand hopes; rising supply outlooks eyed

New York — Crude futures settled higher May 21 as strong US and European economic data underscored near-term demand bullishness, though prices were still down for the week amid concerns of rising global supply. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX July WTI settled...
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Futures Down for the Week

(Bloomberg) -- Oil benchmarks suffered their worst week in at least a month as the market contends with a potential deal that could lift U.S. sanctions against Iranian crude. WTI futures in New York rose the most since mid-April on Friday, tracking a broader market rally that buoyed prices during most of the trading day. Nonetheless, crude benchmarks couldn’t shake off the specter of millions of barrels a day of Iranian crude returning to the market, with Brent futures in London posting the largest weekly decline since March. President Hassan Rouhani this week said world powers have accepted that major sanctions will be lifted as part of any nuclear deal.
Retailspglobal.com

US marine fuel 0.5%S market struggling with oversupply, weak retail demand

Houston — Oversupply of low sulfur material and poor bunker demand has pushed US marine fuel 0.5%S cracks to their lowest levels in 2021, sources said May 21. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The June USGC marine fuel 0.5%S/Brent swap spread was assessed on May...
Trafficinvestingcube.com

Crude Oil Price Pumps +2.65% to Recover key Moving Average

The Crude oil price shrugged off inflation fears to finish the week on a positive note. WTI futures reversed three days of losses to close at $63.58. Oil had been under heavy pressure for much of the week. Optimism that a deal to lift Iranian sanctions may be within reach, sent the Crude oil price lower by 8% from the recent high.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Pares Weekly Drop Driven by Prospect of Iran Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Brent crude headed for its biggest weekly drop since March as a potential end to years-long sanctions raised the prospects of Iran ramping up supplies. Futures in London rose near $66 a barrel on Friday, but they remained on track for a 4.1% weekly decline. Benchmark prices climbed as the dollar fell, and prices found technical support at their late-April lows.
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil Steadies Near $62 After Slump With Iranian Supply Looming

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady in early Asian trading after a three-day decline with the market bracing for the prospect of more Iranian crude flows as the nation inches closer to a revived nuclear deal. Futures in New York traded near $62 a barrel after sliding more than 6% over...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

India's crude imports stall in April as virus stifles demand

(Reuters) - India’s crude oil imports in April were little changed from the previous month as a second COVID-19 wave forced several states to impose mobility restrictions, stemming fuel demand and leading to larger stockpiles. Crude oil imports in April were at 18.26 million tonnes, although on a yearly basis...
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil under pressure, gold stays steady

Brent crude and WTI have now retreated around 7.0% from their highs at the start of the week as markets with heavy speculative positioning were punished by association with cryptocurrencies mid-week. Notably, oil prices have failed to recover and have continued down, with the spectre of a return of Iranian oil to the international market weighing on a long speculative market.
Energy IndustryMidland Reporter-Telegram

Iranian oil's return to market dogs prices

Crude prices suffered their worst week in a month, bruised by the possibility Iranian crude could soon return to the market as well as increased concerns about inflation and the continued impact of the pandemic on demand, Bloomberg reported. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Friday...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Hog futures rally to highest since August 2014

CHICAGO, May 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures rallied on Friday to their highest in nearly seven years, with strong demand outstripping supplies on hand as restaurants around the United States have been reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns, traders said. "We are seeing strong retail demand, with the food...