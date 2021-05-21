What’s up Lima: Local events calendar

(LIMA, MT) Live events are lining up on the Lima calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lima:

Ricky Quinn Horsemanship Clinic Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

A two Day Clinic spent with Ricky Quinn, that will be focused on you, your horse and bettering your horsemanship. Ricky has an amazing way of getting to his horses, as well as his students. When...

Kid’s Day Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4200 Bannack Rd, Dillon, MT

This daylong event children will get to gold pan, compete in traditional Native American games, paint rocks and much more!

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 710 S Atlantic St, Dillon, MT

Dynamic Panels | Natural Horsemanship Demonstrations | Inspiring Keynotes |Horse-and-Rider Presentations | Award-winning Horse Films About this event OF HORSE, HUMAN and NATURE - This is a public...

Dalton Lemburg Live Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Music event by The Name’s Dalton Music on Friday, May 21 2021

Bannack Living History Event Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 4200 Bannack Rd, Dillon, MT

Bannack was the first Territorial Capital of Montana and as such has quite a colorful history. During the September Living History Weekend, this ghost town comes alive once more with working...