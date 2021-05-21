Live events coming up in Nixon

(NIXON, NV) Live events are coming to Nixon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nixon:

Explore the World Sun Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Each Tuesday from June 15-July 27, 10AM-2PM, we'll visit a different place around the world. We'll explore a little about their geography, history, and culture, and do art projects, crafts, read...

Java & Jobs Fernley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 150 E Main St #150, Fernley, NV

Come see us at the Manpower office! We will be serving FREE Coffee and Breakfast items! We have a ton of job opportunities happening in the Northern Nevada area we can chat about while you are here!

Agile & Scrum Classroom Training in Reno, NV Sun Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 10:00 AM

Welcome to Vistaedutech! We thank you for visiting Vistaedutech Agile and Scrum training page. Overview: Agile development practices offer tangible benefits in productivity and quality by rapidly...

2021 High Sierra Fly-in Experience Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Flanigan, Flanigan, NV 89510

ALL PERSONS MUST REGISTER IN ORDER TO ATTEND!! THIS FIRST OPEN REGISTRATION IS FOR AIRCRAFT AND THEIR PASSENGERS. THANKS FOR UNDERSTANDING.

Yoga with Coach Pegah Sun Valley, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: Reno, Reno, NV 89433

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.