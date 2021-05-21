newsbreak-logo
Elizabeth City, NC

N.C. civil rights leaders want federal investigation into sheriff, district attorney over Andrew Brown shooting

By Jeff Hampton
Daily Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — State and local civil rights leaders will deliver a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland calling for a civil rights investigation into the Andrew Brown shooting. “A warrant is not a license to kill,” said William Barber, president of Repairers of the Breach, a not-for-profit...

www.dailypress.com
