Live events Leadore — what’s coming up

(LEADORE, ID) Leadore is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Leadore:

Elk Bend Country Market @ The Dusty Mule Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 104 W Elk Horn Rd, Salmon, ID

The Dusty Mule in Elk Bend is hosting The Elk Bend Country Market this year. The only thing that makes this different from other markets is that it will be filled with folks offering new and used...

May Day at the Airport Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 31 Hamner Dr, Salmon, ID

Don't miss out on the annual May Day at Gem Air! Come on out and support the fundraiser for 4th of July Fireworks. Please stay tuned for more information on this event.

CX- Monthly Lunch & Learn Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 203 N Daisy St, Salmon, ID

**CANCELLED** Join us for a monthly lunch & learn the first Wednesday of every month. The public is invited to bring a lunch or buy one in the cafeteria. Topics change monthly and are of an...

Midsummer Night's Dream in Salmon, ID Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 2700 Main St, Salmon, ID

Four young lovers find themselves in an enchanted forest at the mercy of a feuding fairy king and queen. Along the way, they cross paths with many quirky characters and are swept up in a...

VBS - Destination Dig Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 1140 Cemetery St, Salmon, ID

Ages four years through 5th grade are invited to join us June 13th - 17th for Vacation Bible School. It starts every evening at 6:00 p.m. and goes until 8:30 p.m.