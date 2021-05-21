newsbreak-logo
Union Center, SD

Union Center events calendar

Union Center Voice
Union Center Voice
 1 day ago

(UNION CENTER, SD) Live events are lining up on the Union Center calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Union Center area:

STURGIS RALLY – 2021

Vale, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 19942 SD-79, Vale, SD

Tom Kief from the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show will be broadcasting (and riding) again this year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. This year is the 81th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and...

Black Hills Community Tours

Ellsworth Afb, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 2838 Arnold Drive, Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD 57706

Welcome to the Black Hills! We'd love to show you around!

Tools & Equipment Auction

Newell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:30 PM

Address: 501 Dartmouth Ave, Newell, SD

Tools & Equipment Auction May 29th, 2021 – 10:00 A.M. Please feel free to wear a mask & gloves. If you have a fever or feel sick, please stay home. Hand sanitizer will be available AUCTION...

ABOUT

With Union Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

