Events on the Paynes Creek calendar

(PAYNES CREEK, CA) Paynes Creek has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paynes Creek area:

Yreka Varsity Baseball @ West Valley Cottonwood, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 10:45 AM

Address: 3805 Happy Valley Rd, Cottonwood, CA

The West Valley (Cottonwood, CA) varsity baseball team has a home conference game vs. Yreka (CA) on Friday, May 28 @ 4p.

Mark Schultz Red Bluff, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 625 Luther Rd, Red Bluff, CA

MARK SCHULTZ Mark Schultz LifeNet Family Resource and Pregnancy Center Red Bluff, CA 96080 5:30 PM source

Drive-Thru Story Time Red Bluff, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 04:00 AM

Address: 545 Diamond Ave, Red Bluff, CA

Swing by the Red Bluff Library Wednesdays between 10am and 11am for drive thru early literacy activities. Explore our letter of the week, play counting games, and enjoy special events! (Starts 9/9/20)

Jonathan Foster live at Burnsini Vineyards - Cottonwood, CA Cottonwood, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 19535 Hammers Ln, Cottonwood, CA

Music event in Cottonwood, CA by Burnsini Vineyards on Saturday, June 5 2021

Forestry Institute for Teachers 2021 Shasta County, July 4-10 Shingletown, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: Camp McCumber, Viola, CA 96088

The California Society of American Foresters is able to provide only one session of the Forestry Institute for Teachers in 2021.