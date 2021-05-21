newsbreak-logo
Grenora, ND

Live events Grenora — what's coming up

Grenora News Watch
 1 day ago

(GRENORA, ND) Live events are coming to Grenora.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grenora:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c6YmH_0a7D16Az00

June 26th UMVF Double Header Night 2

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 519 53rd St E, Williston, ND

Night 2, UMVF Double Header Race Weekend! Racing action returns fair weekend with a double header! Classes TBD! SPONSORED BY RED ROCK FORD-WILLISTON ND

Learn More

July 13th Dakota Classic Modified Tour

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 519 53rd St E, Williston, ND

32nd Annual Dakota Classic Mod Tour makes it's stop in Williston! Mods and Stock Cars

Learn More

6-26-21 Williston Basin Speedway

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 519 53rd St E, Williston, ND

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA SportMods, IMCA Hobby Stocks and Slingshots

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45x5gX_0a7D16Az00

E-rase the E-waste

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Our annual E-waste collection Event!!! Bring in your unwanted, broken, outdated, no longer useful electronics. ND E-waste will be onsite to collect and responsibly recycle electronic waste...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bQa8d_0a7D16Az00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Williston, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Willston, ND 58801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
