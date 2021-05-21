newsbreak-logo
Tyonek Daily

Coming soon: Tyonek events

Posted by 
Tyonek Daily
Tyonek Daily
 1 day ago

(TYONEK, AK) Tyonek is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tyonek:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17NWU8_0a7D15IG00

June 14-21, 2021: Magic of Alaska Signature Photography Tour

Kenai, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 305 N Willow St, Kenai, AK 99611

Are you ready for a magical Alaskan photography experience at the height of the Summer Solstice? VIEW VIDEOS & ITINERARY Magic of Alaska Signature Photography Tour See full details at the bottom of this page. Dates:  Magic of Alaska Tour:  June 14-21, 2021 (7 days / 7 nights) (Includes free bonus night on June 14) Rates (US Dollars): Magic of Alaska 7-day tour   • Single room (1 person/room):      $6895.00*   • Shared room (2 people/room):     $6695.00/person* Includes all meals, lodging, sche

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PnCcp_0a7D15IG00

Kenai Peninsula Fair

Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Kenai Peninsula Fair will be connecting the Greater Kenai Peninsula, providing a fun-filled, entertaining, educational and safe environment for the community to come together in part or in whole...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yoYiP_0a7D15IG00

Farmer's Market

Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 55176 Poolside Ave, Kenai, AK

Come join our local Farmer's Market every Friday, beginning June 4th. Local vendors will be able to sell fruits, vegetables, jams & jellies, homemade goods, flowers, plants and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24naVI_0a7D15IG00

June 5-10, 2021: Alaska: Birds & Mammals of the Kenai Peninsula

Kenai, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 35HF+44 Rabbit Creek, Anchorage, AK, Anchorage, AK 99611

Join award-winning photographer, Lisa Langell on very private, magical, boutique-style nature photography adventure in the Alaskan Kenai!

Family Fun In The Midnight Sun

Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 55176 Poolside Ave, Kenai, AK

Carnival Booths, Vendors, Food, Music, Friends , and lots of Fun!! Door Prizes given away every hour, don't miss out on this Community Event!!

