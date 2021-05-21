newsbreak-logo
Rock River, WY

Live events on the horizon in Rock River

Rock River Today
Rock River Today
 1 day ago

(ROCK RIVER, WY) Rock River has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rock River area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mVFk_0a7D13Wo00

Laramie, WY Concealed Carry Class

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 3715 Grand Avenue, Laramie, WY 82070

This concealed carry class fulfills the training required by the Wyoming Attorney General to qualify for a Wyoming Concealed Firearm Permit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QAGMq_0a7D13Wo00

Jay Martin at Bond's Brewing

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 411 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY

Jay Martin is back in Laramie! Join him this spring at Bond's Brewing for a night of live music. For more information about Jay Martin, visit https://www.jaymartinmusic.com/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tD9et_0a7D13Wo00

Checkpoint Challenges LaPrele Park

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2305 E Spring Creek Dr, Laramie, WY 82070

Checkpoint Challenges is a physical and mental outdoor sport that can be enjoyed by active people of all skill and fitness levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eA1iP_0a7D13Wo00

Bart Crow

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 108 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070

Bart Crow Live at the Cowboy Saloon in Laramie, WY on Friday, June 11th, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W6TjF_0a7D13Wo00

FREE Bicycle Ride and Lunch

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 441-533 West Garfield Street, Laramie, WY 82072

Multiple levels of difficultly available from beginner to advanced.

ABOUT

With Rock River Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

