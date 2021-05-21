Live events on the horizon in Rock River

(ROCK RIVER, WY) Rock River has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Rock River area:

Laramie, WY Concealed Carry Class Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 3715 Grand Avenue, Laramie, WY 82070

This concealed carry class fulfills the training required by the Wyoming Attorney General to qualify for a Wyoming Concealed Firearm Permit

Jay Martin at Bond's Brewing Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 411 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY

Jay Martin is back in Laramie! Join him this spring at Bond's Brewing for a night of live music. For more information about Jay Martin, visit https://www.jaymartinmusic.com/

Checkpoint Challenges LaPrele Park Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2305 E Spring Creek Dr, Laramie, WY 82070

Checkpoint Challenges is a physical and mental outdoor sport that can be enjoyed by active people of all skill and fitness levels.

Bart Crow Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 108 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070

Bart Crow Live at the Cowboy Saloon in Laramie, WY on Friday, June 11th, 2021

FREE Bicycle Ride and Lunch Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 441-533 West Garfield Street, Laramie, WY 82072

Multiple levels of difficultly available from beginner to advanced.