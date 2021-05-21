Live events on the horizon in Rock River
(ROCK RIVER, WY) Rock River has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Rock River area:
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 3715 Grand Avenue, Laramie, WY 82070
This concealed carry class fulfills the training required by the Wyoming Attorney General to qualify for a Wyoming Concealed Firearm Permit
Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM
Address: 411 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY
Jay Martin is back in Laramie! Join him this spring at Bond's Brewing for a night of live music. For more information about Jay Martin, visit https://www.jaymartinmusic.com/
Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM
Address: 2305 E Spring Creek Dr, Laramie, WY 82070
Checkpoint Challenges is a physical and mental outdoor sport that can be enjoyed by active people of all skill and fitness levels.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM
Address: 108 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070
Bart Crow Live at the Cowboy Saloon in Laramie, WY on Friday, June 11th, 2021
Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM
Address: 441-533 West Garfield Street, Laramie, WY 82072
Multiple levels of difficultly available from beginner to advanced.