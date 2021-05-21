Elk City calendar: What's coming up

(ELK CITY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Elk City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elk City area:

Grangeville Border Days Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

The Slide Pocket featuring Eric Rice Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 101 E Main St, Grangeville, ID

Folks, your in for a real treat. Slide Pocket is from Seattle WA and the Washington Blues Society. Eric will be bringing a guest artist (Jesse Weston) on keys. This is going to be an Awesome...

Haul In Bass Tournament White Bird, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Address: 145 River Street, White Bird, ID

The Bass Bite has Turned on and its time to get your Teams Ready! WE RECENTLY TEAMED UP WITH OUR NEW SPONSORS SWATE FISHING FOR THIS YEARS TOURNAMENT! When- 7/13/2021 at 8 a.m. until 8/22/2021 at...

Idaho Individual Outdoor Adventure White Bird, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: PO box 202, White Bird, ID 83554

Central Idaho's Premier Off-road outfitter. Daily, multi-day and group packages available. Just click the days you want to book

Jesse James & The MOB Kamiah, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 501 4th St, Kamiah, ID

Jesse James and the MOB is an award winning band fronted by Guitarist, Singer and Songwriter Jesse James. Hailing from Seattle, this band has been playing all over the State of Washington and the...