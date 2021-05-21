Soda Springs calendar: Coming events

(SODA SPRINGS, CA) Live events are coming to Soda Springs.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Soda Springs area:

Truckee Certified Farmers Market Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 10050 Brockway Rd, Truckee, CA

Truckee Farmer's Market Fresh vegetables, fruit, berries, melons, avocados, flowers, olive oil, apple juice, strawberries, blueberries. Organic items include: cheese, butter, vegetables, garlic...

Sierra Swap Meet at Cisco Grove Soda Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 05:00 AM

The first Community Swap Meet will be held in Cisco Grove on Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Weekend. We invite you to join us to buy, barter, sell or trade your wares and meet your neighbors...

ONLINE Abraham Hicks -Law of Attraction Group Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:30 AM

Address: 10157 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee, CA

The Abraham-Hicks group meets every Friday morning from 8:30 - 9:30 am. Dinny Evans is the facilitator of this groups and puts together a playlist from recent Abraham-Hicks workshops. Based on the...

Royal Gorge Rim Trail - Point Mariah Norden, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Off of Soda Springs Road, Norden, CA 95724

Join the Truckee Donner Land Trust for a moderate to strenuous 6.5 mile round trip hike to Point Mariah overlooking beautiful Royal Gorge

Womens MTB Core Fundamentals-Truckee Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Limited spots available. Learn effective riding skills and techniques to better your riding experience with the support of a women’s only small group. Increase your confidence on the bike and ride...