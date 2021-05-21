newsbreak-logo
Soda Springs, CA

Soda Springs calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Soda Springs Post
Soda Springs Post
 1 day ago

(SODA SPRINGS, CA) Live events are coming to Soda Springs.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Soda Springs area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KGpDl_0a7D11lM00

Truckee Certified Farmers Market

Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 10050 Brockway Rd, Truckee, CA

Truckee Farmer's Market Fresh vegetables, fruit, berries, melons, avocados, flowers, olive oil, apple juice, strawberries, blueberries. Organic items include: cheese, butter, vegetables, garlic...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5zQg_0a7D11lM00

Sierra Swap Meet at Cisco Grove

Soda Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 05:00 AM

The first Community Swap Meet will be held in Cisco Grove on Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Weekend. We invite you to join us to buy, barter, sell or trade your wares and meet your neighbors...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LwQtC_0a7D11lM00

ONLINE Abraham Hicks -Law of Attraction Group

Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:30 AM

Address: 10157 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee, CA

The Abraham-Hicks group meets every Friday morning from 8:30 - 9:30 am. Dinny Evans is the facilitator of this groups and puts together a playlist from recent Abraham-Hicks workshops. Based on the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Gzvc_0a7D11lM00

Royal Gorge Rim Trail - Point Mariah

Norden, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Off of Soda Springs Road, Norden, CA 95724

Join the Truckee Donner Land Trust for a moderate to strenuous 6.5 mile round trip hike to Point Mariah overlooking beautiful Royal Gorge

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gsQUc_0a7D11lM00

Womens MTB Core Fundamentals-Truckee

Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Limited spots available. Learn effective riding skills and techniques to better your riding experience with the support of a women’s only small group. Increase your confidence on the bike and ride...

Learn More
IN THIS ARTICLE
