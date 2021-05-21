Live events coming up in Mitchell

(MITCHELL, OR) Mitchell is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Mitchell area:

Big Summit Prairie Wildflower Drive and Hike Prineville, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 3160 NE Third Street, Prineville, OR 97754

This will be a drive and hike trip that circumnavigates Big Summit Prairie with at least six stops to walk around and view native plants.

Brews and Cruise Mitchell, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Address: 601 US-26, Mitchell, OR

We're doing it again! Bring out those beautiful cars and show off what ya got!

Father's Day Fish Wall Hanging Prineville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 160 NE 7th St, Prineville, OR

Bring the kids and create this one-of-a-kind ceramic fish hanging. Children can create hanging fish from handprints or their own design. This is a three-part process, and once signed up, we can...

Battle at the Butte Prineville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1875 NE Ironhorse Dr, Prineville, OR

Battle at the Butte is September, 25th 2021. Located at the beautiful Barnes Butte Recreation Area in the heart of Prineville, Oregon. Battle at the Butte is a multi distance trail run (5 and 10...

OREGON FEATS OF STRENGTH 2021 Prineville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1280 Main St, Prineville, OR

The largest Strongman Competition on the west coast comes to Prineville, Oregon! 100 competitors, 5 events, 4 lanes of side by side action, One epic DAY! Don't miss it. This will be a Strongman...