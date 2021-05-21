newsbreak-logo
Mitchell, OR

Live events coming up in Mitchell

Posted by 
Mitchell Journal
Mitchell Journal
 1 day ago

(MITCHELL, OR) Mitchell is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mitchell area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BsEJk_0a7D10sd00

Big Summit Prairie Wildflower Drive and Hike

Prineville, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 3160 NE Third Street, Prineville, OR 97754

This will be a drive and hike trip that circumnavigates Big Summit Prairie with at least six stops to walk around and view native plants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ljezq_0a7D10sd00

Brews and Cruise

Mitchell, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Address: 601 US-26, Mitchell, OR

We're doing it again! Bring out those beautiful cars and show off what ya got!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gi07H_0a7D10sd00

Father's Day Fish Wall Hanging

Prineville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 160 NE 7th St, Prineville, OR

Bring the kids and create this one-of-a-kind ceramic fish hanging. Children can create hanging fish from handprints or their own design. This is a three-part process, and once signed up, we can...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3Yds_0a7D10sd00

Battle at the Butte

Prineville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1875 NE Ironhorse Dr, Prineville, OR

Battle at the Butte is September, 25th 2021. Located at the beautiful Barnes Butte Recreation Area in the heart of Prineville, Oregon. Battle at the Butte is a multi distance trail run (5 and 10...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uAAf4_0a7D10sd00

OREGON FEATS OF STRENGTH 2021

Prineville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1280 Main St, Prineville, OR

The largest Strongman Competition on the west coast comes to Prineville, Oregon! 100 competitors, 5 events, 4 lanes of side by side action, One epic DAY! Don't miss it. This will be a Strongman...

Mitchell Journal

Mitchell Journal

Mitchell, OR
With Mitchell Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

