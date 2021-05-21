Paisley events coming up

(PAISLEY, OR) Paisley is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paisley:

Urban Rifle 2 Vehicle Defense Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

Urban Rifle 2 with Vehicle Defense addresses where we spend a portion of our day; in and around our vehicles. This course is offered ONLY to Thunder Ranch students that have completed Urban Rifle...

URBAN FIGHTING RIFLE with Clint Smith and James Yeager Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

URBAN FIGHTING RIFLE SEPT 13-14TH / Thunder Ranch Oregon Get ready for Clint Smith and James Yeager, teaching a “combination of parts from each class” Rifle class!

Mid Range Rifle (MRRC) Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

Mid-Range Rifle extends the range from 100-700 yards in the field. This course will extend your ability to get first round hits out to 700 yards, with primary focus inside of Danger Close...

Lakeview Application Day Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 1021 S 10th St, Lakeview, OR

Start the pre-registration process the 21-22 school year. Please call – 541-947-5335 to schedule an in person interview. Please bring birth certificate, proof of income, child’s immunization...

Community Music and Poetry Event Summer Lake, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 47531 Oregon 31, Summer Lake, OR 97640

Enjoy an afternoon of Music and Poetry at PLAYA with internationally acclaimed multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter Laura Gibson and Ore