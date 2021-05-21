newsbreak-logo
Imlay, NV

Imlay events calendar

Posted by 
Imlay News Alert
 1 day ago

(IMLAY, NV) Live events are coming to Imlay.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Imlay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jLzZf_0a7D0yLp00

Parents meeting

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

This is a required meeting for parent's children attending next year. Please get a sitter for the meeting as it is a parent only meeting. We will be discussing policy's for the upcoming year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDgZG_0a7D0yLp00

Family Support Group—Winnemucca

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 11:30 AM

Address: 138 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca, NV

Meets every Tuesday 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm For More Info Contact: Pam Gubka (775) 304-3434 Judy Robbins (916) 718-3797

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Msyf6_0a7D0yLp00

Lovelock Cave Hike

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

It is back again this year! Come hike with us around and in Lovelock Cave! Saturday May 22nd at 8:30 am. We will meet at the Winnemucca NOS Office (655 Anderson St). *Must provide own...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJHo6_0a7D0yLp00

Run-A-Mucca Motorcycle and Music Festival

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:59 PM

The 19th Annual Run-A-Mucca Motorcycle & Music Festival in Winnemucca, Nevada is sure to be our best event ever! Get ready for plenty of action with free live concerts, a $1000 Poker Run,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FcZEN_0a7D0yLp00

Beginning Lapidary

Lovelock, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

3 projects will be completed over the month - 1 oval obsidian, 1 round rhyolite, and 1 small oval agate. All supplies and tools provided by […]

Imlay News Alert

Imlay, NV
ABOUT

With Imlay News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
