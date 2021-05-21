Imlay events calendar
(IMLAY, NV) Live events are coming to Imlay.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Imlay:
Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM
This is a required meeting for parent's children attending next year. Please get a sitter for the meeting as it is a parent only meeting. We will be discussing policy's for the upcoming year.
Starts at: Mon May 05, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Tue May 05, 11:30 AM
Address: 138 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca, NV
Meets every Tuesday 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm For More Info Contact: Pam Gubka (775) 304-3434 Judy Robbins (916) 718-3797
Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:30 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM
It is back again this year! Come hike with us around and in Lovelock Cave! Saturday May 22nd at 8:30 am. We will meet at the Winnemucca NOS Office (655 Anderson St). *Must provide own...
Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:59 PM
The 19th Annual Run-A-Mucca Motorcycle & Music Festival in Winnemucca, Nevada is sure to be our best event ever! Get ready for plenty of action with free live concerts, a $1000 Poker Run,
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM
3 projects will be completed over the month - 1 oval obsidian, 1 round rhyolite, and 1 small oval agate. All supplies and tools provided by […]