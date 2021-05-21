newsbreak-logo
Lottie, LA

Lottie events coming soon

Lottie Post
Lottie Post
 1 day ago

(LOTTIE, LA) Live events are lining up on the Lottie calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lottie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FfDMq_0a7D0waN00

Port Barre Cracklin Festival

Port Barre, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

All of you boudin and cracklin fans don\'t want to miss the Port Barre Cracklin Festival in November. This festival showcases the ritual of making cracklins - a traditional Louisiana food that has...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0TsL_0a7D0waN00

Arts Council of Pointe Coupee Performing Arts Series: The Krickets

New Roads, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Main St, New Roads, LA

The Arts Council of Pointe Coupee's annual Performing Arts Series has returned in full swing. The 2021 PAS comes packed with high-energy musicians who have been favorites at the French Quarter...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XtOsD_0a7D0waN00

Family Drive-In Movie Night At Hunsgrove

Port Allen, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 3857 La. Highway 1 South, Port Allen, LA 70767

Family Drive-In Movie featuring RAYA and The Last Dragon with free popcorn (while supplies last).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39WnX7_0a7D0waN00

Bayou Teche Brewing Live Music

Arnaudville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1002 Noth Lane, Arnaudville, LA

Bayou Teche Brewing presents live music at the brewery. Visit bayoutechebrewing.com for listing of performers.

Bourré at The Brewery

Arnaudville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 1002 Noth Lane, Arnaudville, LA

Bourré is a popular card game in South Louisiana, and a great way to meet the locals. Every Sunday play this trick-taking card game at Bayou Teche Brewing. Click the button below to learn more. \n

