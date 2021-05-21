Live events Whiting — what’s coming up

(WHITING, KS) Whiting has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Whiting:

4-H YQCA Training @ Holton Holton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 12085-12261 214 Rd, Holton, KS

Anyone who is planning to EXHIBIT Beef, Dairy (cows & goats), Meat Goats, Sheep, Swine, Meat Poultry or Meat Rabbits, needs to complete the annual certification. Within Meadowlark, we require this...

Kiddie Pedal Pull Holton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 12085-12261 214 Rd, Holton, KS

See the Pedal Power of Jackson County! Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends strictly at 6:45 p.m. *** Time & Location

Small Town Christmas Holton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 104 W 5th St, Holton, KS

Lighted Christmas Parade begins at 6pm. Pics with Santa & Mrs. Claus following the parade. Cookie decorating with Santa's elves. Storytime with Santa's Elves. Shops on the Historic Square are open...

Atchison County Fair Effingham, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 405 Main St, Effingham, KS

Atchison County fair returns August 3—7 to celebrate the best there is in the county. The Atchison County Fair is a feel good family event. With a strong tradition of volunteers working together...

Cornhole Tournament Holton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Get your teams ready! It’s summer time! May 22nd, Cornhole Tournament! -$10 entry for teams -Prizes for top 3 teams -10% off beer buckets -Nonstop cornhole, all day long! For more info and to...