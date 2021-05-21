Severe Weather Statement issued for Corozal, Morovis, Toa Alta, Vega Alta, Vega Baja by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning by 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Harris; Liberty; Montgomery The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Menard Creek near Rye affecting Polk, Hardin and Liberty Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Wharton and Matagorda Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River at Liberty affecting Liberty County. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney affecting Harris, Liberty and Montgomery Counties. San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. Navidad River at Morales affecting Lavaca and Jackson Counties. Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Liberty, Moss Bluff...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Menard Creek...including Rye...Minor flooding is forecast. For the East Fork San Jacinto River...including New Caney, Cleveland...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Navidad River...including Sublime, Speaks, Morales, Strane Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Lavaca River...including Komensky, Breslau, Hallettsville, Edna...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney. * Until further notice. * At 6:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 62.6 feet. * Flood stage is 58.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CDT Saturday was 62.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 59.1 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 62.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins with secondary roads near the river inundated, including FM 1485 west of the river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 62.6 feet on 03/07/1992.