newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Severe Weather Statement issued for Corozal, Morovis, Toa Alta, Vega Alta, Vega Baja by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 15:11:00 Expires: 2021-05-21 17:15:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Corozal; Morovis; Toa Alta; Vega Alta; Vega Baja THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR VEGA BAJA...MOROVIS...VEGA ALTA...COROZAL AND TOA ALTA MUNICIPALITIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Storm#Corozal#Corozal#Vega Baja#Severe Certainty#Immediate Severity#Severe Limits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Bent County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 19:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PROWERS...EASTERN KIOWA AND EAST CENTRAL BENT COUNTIES At 721 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lamar, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lamar, Wiley, Sheridan Lake, Chivington, Brandon and Queens Reservoir. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Baca County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca, Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 17:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baca; Bent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL PROWERS...NORTHWESTERN BACA...EASTERN LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 519 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 22 miles west of Two Buttes Reservoir, or 30 miles northwest of Springfield, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include John Martin Reservoir. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 18:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PROWERS...CENTRAL KIOWA AND NORTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 650 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm located near Queens Reservoir, or 13 miles north of Lamar, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Dopper radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lamar, Wiley, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir and Queens Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 16:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Oglala Lakota A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR WESTERN OGLALA LAKOTA COUNTY At 557 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles southwest of South Lakeside, or 15 miles northwest of Pine Ridge, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Loneman, Dry Wood Housing and Intersection of Red Shirt and Cuny Table Roads. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Harris County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Harris, Liberty, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning by 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Harris; Liberty; Montgomery The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Menard Creek near Rye affecting Polk, Hardin and Liberty Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Wharton and Matagorda Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River at Liberty affecting Liberty County. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney affecting Harris, Liberty and Montgomery Counties. San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. Navidad River at Morales affecting Lavaca and Jackson Counties. Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Liberty, Moss Bluff...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Menard Creek...including Rye...Minor flooding is forecast. For the East Fork San Jacinto River...including New Caney, Cleveland...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Navidad River...including Sublime, Speaks, Morales, Strane Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Lavaca River...including Komensky, Breslau, Hallettsville, Edna...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney. * Until further notice. * At 6:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 62.6 feet. * Flood stage is 58.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CDT Saturday was 62.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 59.1 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 62.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins with secondary roads near the river inundated, including FM 1485 west of the river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 62.6 feet on 03/07/1992.
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding near high tide. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Beach run-up will be most likely around high tide at 12:13 PM this afternoon.
Dawes County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dawes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dawes THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DAWES COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska.
Baca County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 18:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PROWERS...NORTHWESTERN BACA AND SOUTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 653 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southwest of Lamar, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lamar. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Bent County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 19:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PROWERS...NORTHWESTERN BACA AND SOUTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 653 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southwest of Lamar, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lamar. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Taos County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Taos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 16:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Taos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN TAOS AND NORTHEASTERN RIO ARRIBA COUNTIES At 355 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Tres Piedras, or 25 miles east of Tierra Amarilla, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tres Piedras and Los Pinos. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 384 and 408. Highway 64 between Mile Markers 203 and 212, and Mile Marker 222 and near Mile Marker 224. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Taos County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Taos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Taos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN TAOS AND NORTHEASTERN RIO ARRIBA COUNTIES At 355 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Tres Piedras, or 25 miles east of Tierra Amarilla, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tres Piedras and Los Pinos. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 384 and 408. Highway 64 between Mile Markers 203 and 212, and Mile Marker 222 and near Mile Marker 224. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 16:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kiowa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KIOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL BENT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Corozal, Morovis, Vega Alta, Vega Baja by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 17:01:00 Expires: 2021-05-22 17:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Corozal; Morovis; Vega Alta; Vega Baja The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Vega Baja Municipality in Puerto Rico Morovis Municipality in Puerto Rico Vega Alta Municipality in Puerto Rico Corozal Municipality in Puerto Rico * Until 430 PM AST * At 401 PM AST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Morovis, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Corozal, Morovis, Barahona, Franquez and Miranda. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 16:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Oglala Lakota THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN OGLALA LAKOTA COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern South Dakota.
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 19:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PROWERS AND EASTERN KIOWA COUNTIES At 733 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Queens Reservoir, or 13 miles northeast of Lamar, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sheridan Lake, Chivington, Brandon and Queens Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dorado, Vega Alta, Vega Baja by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 16:01:00 Expires: 2021-05-22 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dorado; Vega Alta; Vega Baja The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Dorado in Puerto Rico Vega Alta in Puerto Rico Vega Baja in Puerto Rico * Until 645 PM AST. * At 418 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dorado, Vega Alta, Vega Baja by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 17:18:00 Expires: 2021-05-22 19:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dorado; Vega Alta; Vega Baja The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Dorado in Puerto Rico Vega Alta in Puerto Rico Vega Baja in Puerto Rico * Until 645 PM AST. * At 418 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 20:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL QUAY COUNTY At 859 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Quay, or 19 miles south of Tucumcari, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Quay and Ragland. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding, Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 21:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Harding; Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND CENTRAL QUAY COUNTIES At 934 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ute Lake State Park, or 19 miles northeast of Tucumcari, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Logan and Ute Lake State Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Bent County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 20:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent; Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KIOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL BENT COUNTIES At 810 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Hasty, or 25 miles northwest of Lamar, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eads and John Martin Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH