Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, North Central, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 15:11:00 Expires: 2021-05-21 16:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; North Central; San Juan and Vicinity A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER COROZAL AND MOROVIS MUNICIPALITIES At 245 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was located near Morovis, moving slowing north at 5 mph. This strong storm is capable of producing torrential rainfall, small hail, lightning and winds in excess of 40 mph. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov
Bent County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 19:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PROWERS...EASTERN KIOWA AND EAST CENTRAL BENT COUNTIES At 721 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lamar, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lamar, Wiley, Sheridan Lake, Chivington, Brandon and Queens Reservoir. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 18:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PROWERS...CENTRAL KIOWA AND NORTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 650 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm located near Queens Reservoir, or 13 miles north of Lamar, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Dopper radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lamar, Wiley, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir and Queens Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Broomfield, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 14:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN DOUGLAS NORTHWESTERN ELBERT...WESTERN ARAPAHOE...NORTHEASTERN DENVER AND CENTRAL ADAMS COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM MDT At 218 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles south of Prospect Valley to near Franktown, or along a line extending from 36 miles southeast of Greeley to 24 miles southeast of Denver. Movement was north at 35 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Aurora, southeastern Centennial, northeastern Castle Rock, Parker, Denver International Airport, D.I.A Terminal and Concourses, Bennett, Elizabeth, The Pinery, Manila Village, Arapahoe Park, Franktown, Watkins, Ponderosa Park and Strasburg. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern and east central Colorado.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 16:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Oglala Lakota A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR WESTERN OGLALA LAKOTA COUNTY At 557 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles southwest of South Lakeside, or 15 miles northwest of Pine Ridge, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Loneman, Dry Wood Housing and Intersection of Red Shirt and Cuny Table Roads. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding near high tide. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Beach run-up will be most likely around high tide at 12:13 PM this afternoon.
Baca County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 18:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PROWERS...NORTHWESTERN BACA AND SOUTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 653 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southwest of Lamar, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lamar. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Currituck County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...High Rip Current Risk. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Northampton and Accomack Counties. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 3 to 5 ft will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
Bent County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO...WESTERN KIOWA AND NORTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM MDT At 711 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Las Animas, or 12 miles northeast of North La Junta, moving north at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Las Animas, Haswell, Blue Lake, Arlington, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon.
Aroostook County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Central Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 05:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northern Washington; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message * The warm air temperatures this weekend in the mid 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the mid 50s on the lakes and in the upper 50s on the rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. According to the Maine Warden Service, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket! * Strong winds are also expected this weekend with gusts up to 20 mph from the southwest. If boating on large bodies of water, these strong winds can increase the likelihood of overturning your boat, canoe or kayak due to increased wave heights.
Camden County, GAweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous and frequent rip currents expected. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 20:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL QUAY COUNTY At 859 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Quay, or 19 miles south of Tucumcari, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Quay and Ragland. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Bent County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO...WESTERN KIOWA AND NORTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM MDT At 448 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Higbee, or 11 miles southeast of North La Junta, moving north at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Las Animas, Haswell, Blue Lake, Arlington, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon.
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 04:43:00 Expires: 2021-05-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; North Central A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT VEGA BAJA...FLORIDA...MOROVIS NARANJITO...VEGA ALTA...CIALES...OROCOVIS...COROZAL AND MANATI MUNICIPALITIES At 309 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was located over Ciales, moving northeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Corozal, Ciales, Morovis, Miranda, Barahona and Franquez. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Bent County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 20:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent; Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KIOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL BENT COUNTIES At 810 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Hasty, or 25 miles northwest of Lamar, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eads and John Martin Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding, Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 21:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Harding; Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND CENTRAL QUAY COUNTIES At 934 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ute Lake State Park, or 19 miles northeast of Tucumcari, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Logan and Ute Lake State Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 19:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PROWERS AND EASTERN KIOWA COUNTIES At 733 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Queens Reservoir, or 13 miles northeast of Lamar, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sheridan Lake, Chivington, Brandon and Queens Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Baca County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca, Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 18:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baca; Bent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PROWERS...NORTHWESTERN BACA AND SOUTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 653 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southwest of Lamar, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lamar. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Currituck County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...High Rip Current Risk. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Northampton and Accomack Counties. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 3 to 5 ft will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 19:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PROWERS AND CENTRAL KIOWA COUNTIES At 703 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chivington, or 24 miles north of Lamar, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chivington, Brandon, Neeoshe Reservoir and Queens Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 17:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL KIOWA AND NORTHEASTERN CROWLEY COUNTIES At 525 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wild Horse Point, or 36 miles north of La Junta, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Kiowa and northeastern Crowley Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH