Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, North Central, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 14:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN DOUGLAS NORTHWESTERN ELBERT...WESTERN ARAPAHOE...NORTHEASTERN DENVER AND CENTRAL ADAMS COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM MDT At 218 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles south of Prospect Valley to near Franktown, or along a line extending from 36 miles southeast of Greeley to 24 miles southeast of Denver. Movement was north at 35 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Aurora, southeastern Centennial, northeastern Castle Rock, Parker, Denver International Airport, D.I.A Terminal and Concourses, Bennett, Elizabeth, The Pinery, Manila Village, Arapahoe Park, Franktown, Watkins, Ponderosa Park and Strasburg. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern and east central Colorado.