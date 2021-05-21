Live events on the horizon in Sharon

(SHARON, KS) Live events are lining up on the Sharon calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sharon area:

Adult Weekend Paint Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 1115 US HWY 54, Pratt, KS

Class Details Every other month we will create a new and different painting, usually based around the time of year or a theme. These will NOT be the same painting as our Thursday evening paint...

Harper County Fourth of July Anthony, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 3, Anthony, KS

07/04 to 07/04 2021 - Harper County Fourth of July meta Anthony City Lake, Anthony , KS Entertainment: 1 stage - L (music types: CY RO) ?? # of Exhibitors: na Juried: no Prize Money: na

to be rescheduled-Landslide: FleetwoodMac trib at Kingman Theater - Kingman KS Kingman, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 237 N Main St, Kingman, KS

Playing the Kingman Historic Theater in Kingman KS More info at https://http://www.facebook.com/kingmantheatre/

Junior High Paint Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Address: 1115 US HWY 54, Pratt, KS

Class Details Each month we will create a new and different painting, usually based around the time of year or a theme. We will look into some famous paintings for inspiration as well. Class...

Laura Krusemark: An exploration in layering watercolors Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 337 Lake Rd, Pratt, KS

Laura Krusemark: An exploration in layering watercolors http://www.vernonfilleyartmuseum.org/event-registration/?ee=239 Description: An exploration in layering watercolors to create beautiful...