Glendale events coming up
(GLENDALE, UT) Glendale has a full slate of live events coming up.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Glendale:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: Zion National Park Rd, Springdale, UT
A series of short, strategically located hikes will provide you with a visual understanding of the rock layers and life…
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 20 N 100 E, Kanab, UT 84741
2nd earth sciences conference in Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument's "Learning from the Land" series hosted in Kanab, Utah.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 566 N 100 E, Kanab, UT
The Grand Circle Trailfest is on Wednesday September 29, 2021 to Sunday October 3, 2021. It includes the following events: All Festival Pass (Bryce, Zion, and Horseshoe Bend) and Charity Bib.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM
Address: 230 N 100 W St, Orderville, UT
Make 2021 the year you learn to build with cob… Join us for a two day cob oven workshop Do you love the taste of authentic wood fired pizza? Do you fancy building your own pizza oven for almost...
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM
Address: 59 Cowboy Dr, Kanab, UT 84741
BRIGHT STAR tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South, featuring a live band.