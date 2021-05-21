newsbreak-logo
Glendale, UT

Glendale events coming up

Posted by 
Glendale Voice
Glendale Voice
 1 day ago

(GLENDALE, UT) Glendale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Glendale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qQ10J_0a7D0qI100

THREE HIKES, FOUR BIOMES, AND 250 MILLION YEARS

Springdale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Zion National Park Rd, Springdale, UT

A series of short, strategically located hikes will provide you with a visual understanding of the rock layers and life…

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6yfm_0a7D0qI100

Advances in Western Interior Cretaceous Geology and Paleontology II

Kanab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 20 N 100 E, Kanab, UT 84741

2nd earth sciences conference in Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument's "Learning from the Land" series hosted in Kanab, Utah.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tpSgx_0a7D0qI100

Grand Circle Trailfest

Kanab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 566 N 100 E, Kanab, UT

The Grand Circle Trailfest is on Wednesday September 29, 2021 to Sunday October 3, 2021. It includes the following events: All Festival Pass (Bryce, Zion, and Horseshoe Bend) and Charity Bib.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYwQf_0a7D0qI100

Cob Oven Workshop

Orderville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 230 N 100 W St, Orderville, UT

Make 2021 the year you learn to build with cob… Join us for a two day cob oven workshop Do you love the taste of authentic wood fired pizza? Do you fancy building your own pizza oven for almost...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLoIK_0a7D0qI100

BRIGHT STAR in Kanab| June 18 - 26

Kanab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 59 Cowboy Dr, Kanab, UT 84741

BRIGHT STAR tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South, featuring a live band.

Learn More
ABOUT

With Glendale Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

