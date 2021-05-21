Glendale events coming up

(GLENDALE, UT) Glendale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Glendale:

THREE HIKES, FOUR BIOMES, AND 250 MILLION YEARS Springdale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Zion National Park Rd, Springdale, UT

A series of short, strategically located hikes will provide you with a visual understanding of the rock layers and life…

Advances in Western Interior Cretaceous Geology and Paleontology II Kanab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 20 N 100 E, Kanab, UT 84741

2nd earth sciences conference in Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument's "Learning from the Land" series hosted in Kanab, Utah.

Grand Circle Trailfest Kanab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 566 N 100 E, Kanab, UT

The Grand Circle Trailfest is on Wednesday September 29, 2021 to Sunday October 3, 2021. It includes the following events: All Festival Pass (Bryce, Zion, and Horseshoe Bend) and Charity Bib.

Cob Oven Workshop Orderville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 230 N 100 W St, Orderville, UT

Make 2021 the year you learn to build with cob… Join us for a two day cob oven workshop Do you love the taste of authentic wood fired pizza? Do you fancy building your own pizza oven for almost...

BRIGHT STAR in Kanab| June 18 - 26 Kanab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 59 Cowboy Dr, Kanab, UT 84741

BRIGHT STAR tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South, featuring a live band.