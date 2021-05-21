newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arthur, NE

Live events on the horizon in Arthur

Posted by 
Arthur Journal
Arthur Journal
 1 day ago

(ARTHUR, NE) Live events are lining up on the Arthur calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Arthur:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=086gcX_0a7D0oln00

Ogallala Indian Summer Rendezvous

Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Back when the South Platte Valley was primarily the home of the Ogallala Sioux, a handful of settlers, trappers, and assorted other wanderers would come together to celebrate the bounty of summer...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TGt3r_0a7D0oln00

The Barlow at Driftwood

Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 118 N Spruce St, Ogallala, NE

The Barlow returns to Ogallala on 10.15.2021 for some classics and originals. www.thebarlowband.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=261HbZ_0a7D0oln00

The Big Give Bash

Ogallala, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 PM

Address: 116 East 2nd Street, Ogallala, NE 69153

Danielle Bradbery performs live in Ogallala on 06.12.2021 for the Big Give Bash www.DanielleBradbery.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yb0lH_0a7D0oln00

SRP The Amazing Arthur show

Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 610 W A St, Ogallala, NE

Thursday, July 01 The Amazing Arthur All ages @ 2:30 pm

Learn More

Nebraska’s Winding Road to Statehood: In the Footsteps of a Female Settler

Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 610 W A St, Ogallala, NE

Speaker: Sara Brandes Crook Sponsored by the Kathleen Lute Public Library

Learn More
Arthur Journal

Arthur Journal

Arthur, NE
0
Followers
16
Post
5
Views
ABOUT

With Arthur Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arthur, NE
City
Ogallala, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Bradbery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Theater#Public Theater#Ne#10 15 2021#Venues#Classics#In Person Events#Live Content#Stand Up Comedy#Entertainers#Remote Audiences#Sat#Formats#Live Remote Experience#Home#Digital Tools#July#Trappers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Abiquiu, NMPosted by
Abiquiu Daily

Abiquiu events coming soon

1. County Fair & Rodeo; 2. Ghost Ranch Cohort 11 (Week 3) — Stillpoint; 3. Arts & Crafts Fairs; 4. Spiritual Exile and Seeds of Promise (Episode 3) — Earth & Soul; 5. Fee Free Day;
Sunnyside, WAPosted by
Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside events coming up

1. Highland Boys Varsity Basketball @ Granger; 2. PERRY TECH POP-UP NIGHT at VARIETAL BREWING CO.; 3. Drive in Movie: Book of Life with Townhall presentation; 4. Strengthening Families for Parents & Youth 10-14 Program; 5. Harvest Hayday - Grandview;
Providence, RIPosted by
Providence Bulletin

Providence events coming up

1. Affordable Microblading Training and Certification - Las Vegas; 2. Ward Hayden & The Outliers with special guests Sugar Blood Jinx!!; 3. "The Hurt We Share" Private Premiere Showing; 4. Season Opener; 5. Whole Food Plant Based: Foods that Protect from Harmful Fats & Cholesterol;