Live events on the horizon in Arthur
(ARTHUR, NE) Live events are lining up on the Arthur calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Arthur:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Back when the South Platte Valley was primarily the home of the Ogallala Sioux, a handful of settlers, trappers, and assorted other wanderers would come together to celebrate the bounty of summer...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM
Address: 118 N Spruce St, Ogallala, NE
The Barlow returns to Ogallala on 10.15.2021 for some classics and originals. www.thebarlowband.com
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 PM
Address: 116 East 2nd Street, Ogallala, NE 69153
Danielle Bradbery performs live in Ogallala on 06.12.2021 for the Big Give Bash www.DanielleBradbery.com
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 01:30 PM
Address: 610 W A St, Ogallala, NE
Thursday, July 01 The Amazing Arthur All ages @ 2:30 pm
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 610 W A St, Ogallala, NE
Speaker: Sara Brandes Crook Sponsored by the Kathleen Lute Public Library