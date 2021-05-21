Live events Onslow — what’s coming up

(ONSLOW, IA) Onslow has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Onslow:

Joe and Vicki Price Baldwin, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 3570 67th St, Baldwin, IA

Music in the Vineyard with Iowa Blues Hall of Famers Joe and Vicki Price Enjoy Wine Slushies and Iowa Cheeses. You may bring your own picnic. Handicap accessible and Kid friendly. (No alcohol can...

Iowa Lions State Convention Monticello, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 12007 190th St, Monticello, IA

Friday afternoon there will be service projects for Camp Courageous, tours of the camp, GOC and Foundation meetings. Friday eve will play Trivia to raise funds for the Iowa Lions Foundation...

Olin All Year Class Reunion Olin, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 Maple St, Olin, IA

OLIN ALUMNI! This one's for you! The Splash Pad presents an "All Year Class Reunion!" We are so excited to host this event! Come join us for food, games, a silent auction and a DJ followed by live...

Kane Brown Monticello, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 700 N Maple St, Monticello, IA

PLEASE NOTE: Maximum number of tickets per order is 8. Your confirmation email will come from etix.com. Please check your junk or spam folder if you do not receive it. Your reserved ticket does...

Friends of Olin's E.S. 5th Annual Tractorcade Olin, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Causes event by Friends of Olins Emergency Services on Saturday, June 26 2021