newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Fairs on Maine's Summer Calendar

Posted by 
Stephen L Dalton
Stephen L Dalton
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nnRyn_0a7D0m0L00
Paul Bunyan statue in front of the Cross Center in Bangor, Maine.Photo by William Jarvis from Wikimedia.

Some of the most exciting and adventurous happenings in Maine this summer will take place at local fairs. Maine fairs typically feature live entertainment, such as concerts, wrestling, boxing, horse racing, horse pulling, 4-H, ‘redneck’ truck pulls, demolition derbies, and others.

Plus, thrilling rides, street food, and food trucks that serve up some of the most delicious local cuisine, cotton candy, and ice cream available.

Below is a highlight of some of the best summer fairs Maine has to offer, most within an hour or two of Bangor, Maine. As a kid, I remember riding to the fair was almost as much fun as the fair itself because we’d always stop for hot dogs and ice cream on the way.

As my dad drove, mom would engage us in conversation about her favorite events at the fair, which got us thinking and talking about ours.

Three of Maine’s most exciting fairs this summer are the Bangor State Fair in Bangor, ME, from 29 July to 2 Aug, the Topsham Fair from 10 to 15 August, and the Blue Hill Fair from 2 through 6 September.

Other fairs in chronological order include:

  • Monmouth Fair from 17 to 20 June.
  • Houlton Agricultural Fair from 1 to 4 July (expect some fireworks).
  • Ossipee Valley Fair from 8 to 11 July.
  • Waterford’s World Fair from 16 to 18 July (with a junior firefighter’s competition).
  • Pittston Fair from 22 to 25 July.
  • Northern Maine Fair from 31 July to 8 August.
  • Skowhegan State Fair from 12 to 21 August.

You can also get tickets to the Bangor Classic - Professional Bull Riders, from 23 to 25 July at the Cross Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NozPW_0a7D0m0L00
Greetings from Bangor, Maine painted on the side of a brick building.Photo by Wally Gobetz from Flickr.

The Bangor State Fair

Grab some fried dough and ride the twister at the Bangor State Fair from 29 July to 2 August at Bass Park. One of the most popular and biggest fairs in Maine, drawing over 50,000 people per year, though officials expect to limit those numbers this year.

Going to the Bangor State Fair was one of the most exciting parts of summer growing up in Maine. I saw my first live Professional Wrestling show there. The Worldwide Wrestling Federation (WWF) was back then, and Vince McMahon was a skinny announcer. Many shows and concerts are held in the Cross Center, a 5,800-seat auditorium.

Grab the kids and see the agricultural exhibit, games, and enjoy some thrill rides. Enjoy the evening atmosphere by enjoying live entertainment, jugglers, and ride the Ferris wheel.

The Bangor State Fair YouTube Video

Paradoxician uploaded this to YouTube. It contains footage from the "XPogo Stunt Team and the Grizzly Experience shows."

The Topsham Fair

See some horse racing, highland games, and demolition derby at the Topsham Fair from 5 to 10 August. If you have young children, this is an excellent fair as children under 36 inches get free admission. With plenty of animals to see for the kids, crafts exhibit, and rides, you will be sure to have a great time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGoSp_0a7D0m0L00
One of the rides at the Blue Hill Fair.Photo by Elliot Teel from Flickr.

The Skowhegan State Fair

The Skowhegan Fair is another fond memory from when I was a child. Even though it was a long drive from home, that just meant we would stop more often for goodies.

It claims to be ‘the longest running agricultural fairs for consecutive years in the Nation.’ One of the big draws is the harness racing (horses) with a few wagers, I’m sure. Then, of course, are all the regular fair activities to enjoy and bond with family and friends. It's also the second-largest draw in the state behind the Bangor State Fair.

The Blue Hill Fair

The grand finale of summer is the Blue Hill Fair during Labor Day Weekend from 2 through 6 September. It starts with an amazing blueberry pancake breakfast. In case you’re not from around here, that’s how Blue Hill got its name. The hills around the town are covered with wild blueberry bushes.

Kids and adults come from all over Maine to rake blueberry the last two weeks of August, and many spend a lot of the money they earned at the Blue Hill Fair. OK, I spent a lot of my money at the fair.

This is the most fantastic annual fair to visit before the kids head back to school, making your summer complete. This fair brings fun for the entire family with rides, sundaes, fried dough, onion blossom, sheep pull, and Labor Day celebration. Don’t miss this end-of-summer fun in the sun.

My favorite event as a teen was a rope ladder, tied off at the bottom, and the top was tied off to a pole about twelve feet up. All you had to do was climb the ladder and grab the $100 bill at the top. I probably spent that much trying to get it. It never happened.

I watched my older brother get to the top and reach out for the $100 bill, but the ladder dumped him into the hay. He complained about it being a “rip off” all weekend.

Escaping to Bangor, ME, for the State Fair this summer will be a great experience for the entire family. But you should try to take in a few others as well. Not only is Maine known for its spectacular mountains, views, lakes, and beaches, there are plenty of activities to do for everyone in the family.

Stephen L Dalton

Stephen L Dalton

611
Followers
121
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Stephen Dalton is a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. Top Writer in Virtual Reality, Sports, Short Story, Design, and Creativity. I especially like writing about design and home improvements.

 https://thewriteresults.biz
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Bangor, ME
Government
City
Bangor, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#Free Rides#School Food#Local Food#Summer Calendar#Wikimedia#The Blue Hill Fair#Monmouth Fair#Houlton Agricultural Fair#Pittston Fair#Northern Maine Fair#Flickr#Highland Games#The Skowhegan State Fair#Topsham Fair#Ossipee Valley Fair#Cross Center#Bangor State Fair Youtube#Maine Fairs#Concerts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Youtube
Related
Maine StatePosted by
Stephen L Dalton

The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, Maine

All kids love an ice cream cone.Photo by Mirsasha from Flickr. The Governors Restaurant and Bakery is located in Bangor, ME, and several other locations throughout Maine. The restaurant has a delicious breakfast, lunch, dinner, desserts galore, and an ice cream window. The Governors provide dine-in services, curbside take-out, and delivery through Door Dash.
Belfast, MEPosted by
Stephen L Dalton

The best seafood restaurants in Belfast, Maine

Any seafood restaurant you choose in Belfast, ME, will naturally bring saliva to your mouth, especially if you love lobster rolls. However, a massive platter of various seafood items, French fries, or onion rings with lots of tartar sauce and ketchup will tickle the palate. Since they’re locally caught and cooked, they’re fresh and delicious.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Stephen L Dalton

The Passamaquoddy People Get Their Sacred Island Back

Dawn Neptune Adams holding a feather.Photo used by permission from Dawn. In early 2021, an act of humanism, reparation, and solidarity reunited the Passamaquoddy people with their Ancestral territory – the tribe never ceded these 140 acres. It is the largest island on Big Lake, Kci Monosakom, Maine.
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Services, food, art: Maine entrepreneurs compete to be ‘Top Gun’

Pizza dough, dental services, vacation upgrades, bike fleets. Those are just some of the entrepreneurial ideas making the grade for the 2021 Top Gun Program. Eight entrepreneurs have been selected to compete as finalists in the statewide Top Gun Showcase on May 26 for a chance to win $25,000. The...
Bangor, MEwabi.tv

Orono Bog Boardwalk reopens

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a spot in the Bangor City Forest that some have been itching to get to. It was shut down because of the pandemic, but the wait is over. It’s back. It’s this spot in the Bangor City Forest that really seems to put a smile...
Maine Statechaindrugreview.com

Tom’s of Maine unveils new packaging

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Do Good. Work Hard. Not Just Talk. Happy People, Happy Planet. These may sound like catchy t-shirt slogans from the 1970s, but they’re actually part of the new activism-inspired packaging design unveiled by natural care leader Tom’s of Maine, a socially responsible company that emerged amidst the many vibrant movements of the decade.
Bangor, MEBangor Daily News

Designer of Bangor’s infamous Paul Bunyon statue dies

The artist known for creating one of Bangor’s most infamous landmarks has died. J. Normand Martin died on Friday at the age of 95, NewsCenter Maine reported. He was raised in Madawaska and was the 11th child out of 15 children born to Denis and Alphonsine (Raymond) Martin, NewsCenter Maine reported.
Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

The Most Commonly Seen Bird in Maine? It’s Not the Chickadee

The Black-Capped Chickadee may be our official State Bird, but it's not the most commonly-seen bird in Maine. That honor goes to the Red-Eyed Vireo. It's easy to identify this common songbird. According to allaboutbirds.org, Red-eyed Vireos "are olive-green above and clean white below with a strong head pattern: a gray crown and white eyebrow stripe bordered above and below by blackish lines. The flanks and under the tail have a green-yellow wash. Adults have red eyes that appear dark from a distance; immatures have dark eyes."
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

Maine Congressman Jared Golden Welcomes Baby Rosemary

Maine Congressman Jared Golden shared an addition to his family on social media on Saturday. Golden and wife, Isobelle Calderwood Moiles or Izzy, have welcomed a new baby girl into the world as of Friday, May 14th. They named the newborn Rosemary and is reportedly healthy. Mom and baby are doing good.
Maine Statewabi.tv

Gas prices in Maine on the rise

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices in the state are on the rise. A GasBuddy survey found that gas prices have gone up more than five cents per gallon in the past week. The average price in the state Monday is $2.97 per gallon. That’s almost 19 cents per gallon...
Maine StateWGME

PHOTOS | Rare Maine lobster finds a home at UNE

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford is now home to another rare lobster. The split-colored lobster came to UNE late last week thanks to a donation by Eric Payne from Inland Seafood Corporation. [Hallowell business receives rare blue lobster in shipment]. According to...
Maine Statefoxbangor.com

Low-flying airplane to map rural Maine

STATEWIDE — A low-flying airplane over northern Maine will be mapping the region’s geology later this month. The low-level flights from mid-May through August are being coordinated by the U.S. Geological Survey and the Maine Geological Survey to obtain images of geology at the surface and below ground. Instruments on...
Maine StatePosted by
B98.5

Maine Artist Dom Colizzi Releases A New Song

One of the great things about the State of Maine is the number of terrific bands and music artists are originally from the state. Maybe it's the fresh air. Maybe it's the majestic coastline or the thick forests. Whatever the reason, there is something about the state that makes it the ideal place for musicians to develop their talent.
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Hot wheels: Maine food trucks are growing in numbers, varieties

Strawberry shortcake and “sweetabaga” sweet potato and rutabaga waffles are menu staples at the Pink Waffle, Roux Kehoe’s new mobile eatery. It debuted in early May with stops outside a Portland brewery and a Scarborough fitness studio. “The weekend was a huge success,” he says. “I sold out about an...
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Maine will see a streak of 70-degree days throughout the week

Temperatures in Maine are expected to peak at over 70 degrees fahrenheit over the next week, following the unseasonably warm start to the year. The National Weather Service station in Caribou predicts that central Maine could see temperatures up to 75 degrees on Wednesday, and 78 degrees on Thursday. Following...
Maine Statewiscassetnewspaper.com

May 17 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Each morning, the Maine CDC updates its COVID-19 data on its website with the latest coronavirus numbers from across the state. Knox County, since March 2020, has recorded 1,099 cases,...