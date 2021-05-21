Coin events coming up

(COIN, IA) Live events are coming to Coin.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coin:

Band Jamboree Clarinda, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Jamboree Band is comprised of 80 musicians who will supply musical entertainment for ceremonies, events, and generally to interest the many Scouts and visitors to the Jamboree. Every year it draws...

62nd Annual Craft Carnival Clarinda, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1101, 1281 E Stuart St, Clarinda, IA

This annual event is one of the largest in the state of Iowa. This craft show draws 200 craft exhibitors from Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota and all parts of Iowa. More than 480 craft booths are...

Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon, Half Marathon & Relay Shenandoah, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Garrison House Concert, May 28 Clarinda, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:30 PM

Address: 106 N 16th St, Clarinda, IA

Enjoy family-friendly live musical entertainment, each month at the Garrison House, 6-7:30pm. Joining us this month are *Sherry Hunter and the Midnight Disciples* along with *Roger Burger...

American Legion Post 88 Meeting Shenandoah, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Monthly Meeting for American Legion Post 88 will be on June 10th at Shenandoah Municipal Golf Course between 7 - 8 p.m.