Tower City, ND

Events on the Tower City calendar

Tower City Daily
 1 day ago

(TOWER CITY, ND) Tower City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tower City:

39th Annual Bill Jansen Road Race/Walk

Valley City, ND

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: Valley City, ND

Registration options: 1. Print registration form below, fill out and send registration and appropriate payment to included address. To Print: Highlight form below, go to File and Print Document...

Basket Weaving Retreat at the Nome Schoolhouse July 9-11, 2021

Nome, ND

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 200 1st Ave, Nome, ND

Join us for a Basket Weaving weekend at the Nome Schoolhouse. July 9-11, 2021. Bring a friend and enjoy weaving 2 baskets with teachers Linda Hansen and Marcy Blikre. Spend the weekend at the...

26th Annual VCSU Scholarship Auction

Valley City, ND

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 345 12th Ave NE, Valley City, ND

It’s BAAAAACK! The VCSU Scholarship Auction (the most fun all year) will be held May 21, 2021! In an attempt to mitigate the pandemic, a few things will look and feel a little different. But the...

Viper Cup Golf Challenge

Valley City, ND

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 500 12th Ave NE, Valley City, ND

17th Annual Viper Cup Golf Challenge Hosted by the: Valley City Hockey Club Get a team together and join our event! Friday, July 30, 2021 9:00a.m. Registration 10:00a.m. Tee Off $80/Person ...

Rick Adams

Valley City, ND

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 11450 26th St SE, Valley City, ND

Rick Adams concert at the Hungry Pelican Lake Ashtabula Resort and Bar

Tower City, ND
ABOUT

With Tower City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Tower City, NDPosted by
Tower City Daily

Job alert: These jobs are open in Tower City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Tower City: 1. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 2. Experienced Reefer Drivers Wanted to Run OTR; 3. OTR CDL A Drivers Up To $91K Per Year Full Benefits; 4. Class A OTR Company Driver; 5. Warehouse Worker - Immediate Hire; 6. NH - Radiologic Technologist - Valley City, ND - $47.13 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT*; 7. Travel Radiology Technologist - $1,750 per week; 8. Travel X-Ray Tech - $1,376 per week; 9. Travel CT Tech - $2,042 per week; 10. Earn $18 - $25/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex;
Tower City, NDPosted by
Tower City Daily

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Tower City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Tower City: 1. Outside Agricultural Sales Representative; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 3. Staff Accountant; 4. Warehouse Package Handler; 5. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 6. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 7. Experienced Reefer Drivers Wanted to Run OTR; 8. Regional Sales Manager; 9. OTR CDL A Drivers Up To $91K Per Year Full Benefits; 10. Travel Radiology Technologist - $1,750 per week;
Valley City, ND
newsdakota.com

Streetscape Phase II Project Underway in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Motorists will have to be mindful of several detours in Valley City this spring, summer, and fall as a number of roads are under reconstruction including a section of Main Street. KLJ project manager Chad Petersen said one of those is the Streetscape Phase II...
agupdate.com

North Dakota CattleWomen to celebrate 70th anniversary

The North Dakota CattleWomen (NDCW) are planning a special convention in 2021 for their 70th anniversary. The organization’s state meeting will be held June 11-12 in Mandan at the Comfort Inn and Suites. “We are celebrating 70 years of our organization forming as a group and supporting the beef industry...
Valley City, ND
newsdakota.com

A Message From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is a message from Valley City mayor Dave Carlsrud. “April 30th was National Arbor Day and one celebration was a tree planting in City Park. That was a nice beginning, but you can plant trees and benefit your yard and community most anytime. Did you know trees, can reduce erosion, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate temperature, clean the air, produce oxygen, create wild life habitat, beautifies and increases property values. So there are many good reasons to plant a tree(s).
Valley City, ND
Times-Online

Construction Notice – Main Street

The westbound parking lane on Main Street will be closed from Central Avenue to east of 3rd Avenue NE beginning Monday May 17th, 2021 for construction operations. The roadway will be open to traffic. Signalized intersections on Main Street at Central Avenue and 2nd Avenue will not be in operation...
Valley City, ND
newsdakota.com

Development Corporation Hires Fike-Anderson; Promotes Nelson

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Kara Fike-Anderson joined the Valley City-Barnes County Development Corporation as the new Recruiting & Retention Coordinator. Kara is a 2018 graduate from NDSU and has a Bachelor of Science in Marketing. Prior to starting with the Corporation, Kara worked in the marketing department at Agri-Cover in Jamestown. As Recruiting & Retention Coordinator, Kara works with businesses needing employees and individuals seeking employment opportunities in addition to providing economic development support.
Valley City, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Area Chamber Event Ideas Meeting May 18

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Join the Valley City Area Chamber for an Event Ideas meeting Tuesday, May 18th from 5:30pm to 6:30pm at the Vault in downtown Valley City. Kay Vinje, Executive Vice President of the Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce said the purpose of this gathering is...
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota coronavirus news, May 17: More aid for the arts announced

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: artist aid, testing and vaccines. The National Endowment for the Arts is recommending an award of $749,600 to the North Dakota Council on the Arts in its first distribution of funds from the federal American Rescue Plan. The emergency funding aims to support the...
Tower City, NDPosted by
Tower City Daily

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Tower City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Tower City: 1. Supply Chain Manager; 2. Experienced Reefer Drivers Wanted to Run OTR; 3. Warehouse Worker - Immediate Hire; 4. Parts Specialist; 5. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - Earn up to $200k annually!- CDL-A Required (Absaraka); 6. Sales Professional/Design Associate; 7. Travel Radiology Technologist - $1,750 per week; 8. Interventional Radiology (IR) Travel Allied - $53.61/Hour $1930/Weekly; 9. Team CDL A Owner Operator, Drop & Hook; 10. Regional CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Mapleton);
Valley City, ND
Times-Online

Chamber Ambassadors Honor Wild Prairie Bakery With the Community Image Award

The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors headed downtown to pop in at Wild Prairie Bakery this week to honor owner Erin Hannig. Chamber Executive Vice President Kay Vinje said that the special occasion was to honor the business with a special award. This, she continued, was a 2020 award, one which the Chamber hadn’t been able to award because of the cancellation of the annual awards banquet.
Fargo, ND
INFORUM

YWCA Cass Clay to buy former convent building

FARGO — YWCA Cass Clay has announced it is in the process of purchasing the former convent building of the Presentation Sisters in south Fargo. Plans call for turning the complex into safe and affordable housing for survivors of domestic abuse. Erin Prochnow, CEO of YWCA Cass Clay, said the...
Valley City, ND
newsdakota.com

Trees Planted on Arbor Day in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Arbor Day was celebrated with the planting of 4 trees (3 varieties) in City Park: a Manchurian Alder was donated by the Valley City Park District, with two Common Hackberry trees donated by Riverside Gardens and the City of Valley City. Lloyd Miller’s family donated...
Valley City, ND
newsdakota.com

Hydrant Flushing in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Public Works Department will be flushing hydrants in the city for approximately two weeks to three weeks. Water pressure may vary and residents may notice discolored water conditions during this time; however, the water will remain safe to drink. To avoid any...
Barnes County, ND
Times-Online

Area Youths Participate In County 4-H Communications Contest

Several young people from our area took steps toward reaching their full potential as capable, competent, caring citizens by participating in the Extension 4-H Communication Arts in Barnes County contest held on Monday, April 26 at the Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center. The contest was one of many “learn by doing” events that NDSU Extension offers through its 4-H and Youth Development program. The Communication Arts program is designed to provide opportunities for youth to develop organizational skills, communication skills, and confidence. These life skills and assets will be of great use, benefit, and value to the youth now and throughout their lifetime.
Valley City, ND
Times-Online

Valley City Jr. High April Students of the Month Selected

The April Students of the Month for Valley City Jr. High School are Molly Knight, Reed McCounnaughey, Laney Stearns, and Bryson Heck. The criteria for selection are the following: being a hardworking student, showing respect for staff and peers, being honest and trustworthy, and being involved in school activities. Read...
Wahpeton, ND
Daily News

Jazmine Hill receives prestigious P.E.O. STAR Scholarship

WAHPETON — Jazmine Hill, a senior at Wahpeton High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter J, Wahpeton. Hill is active in drama, music, sports, and student council. She is involved in community volunteering and leadership. She will...
Valley City, ND
Times-Online

Benefit for Kathy Nelson to be Held May 17th

A spaghetti dinner and silent auction benefit for Kathy Nelson to be held Monday, May 17th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club. Kathy Nelson has had a long journey. Complications from heart surgery have left her paralyzed below her waist. In addition, a benefit fund for Kathy...
Tower City, NDPosted by
Tower City Daily

Job alert: These Tower City jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Tower City: 1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,098 per week; 2. Retail Merchandiser; 3. Parts Specialist; 4. Company Drivers Needed - CDL-A OTR Dedicated and Local, Home Weekly; 5. Sales Professional/Design Associate; 6. NH - Radiologic Technologist - Valley City, ND - $47.13 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT*; 7. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver; 8. CDL-A Regional LTL Truck Driver; 9. Regional CDL-A Truck Driver; 10. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - up to $10,000 sign on bonus!- CDL-A Required (Buffalo);