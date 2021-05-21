Mooreton calendar: Events coming up

(MOORETON, ND) Live events are coming to Mooreton.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mooreton:

Junior Tour Bois De Sioux GC Wahpeton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1305 R J Hughes Dr, Wahpeton, ND

Designed for juniors ages 13-19 year old. Two age groups:13-15 & 16-19. All events are 18-hole individual stroke play competitions. This is a great option for those looking to play competitively...

Vinnie's Mud Bog 2021 Hankinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: Hankinson, ND

Come join us for a weekend of muddy fun. Scheduled events include Open Pit, Truck Tire Pull, Best In Show , Mud Drag Racing & more. About this event Come join us for a weekend of muddy fun...

Headwaters Music Festival 2021 Wahpeton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:30 PM

2nd Annual Headwaters Music Festival! 11 Bands - 2 days - 2 towns - 2 states - 24 hours of live music!

2021 Annual Meeting of Gol Aal Cemetery Association Wyndmere, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 318 3rd St, Wyndmere, ND

Due to COVID we have cancelled the 2020 meeting. See you next year!

Wahpeton Out of the Darkness Walk Wahpeton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 85 R J Hughes Dr, Wahpeton, ND

Our community has always been the heart of the Out of the Darkness Walks. The global pandemic has impacted the emotional and economic well-being of many individuals and families, and left many of...