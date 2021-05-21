newsbreak-logo
Mooreton, ND

Mooreton calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Mooreton Dispatch
Mooreton Dispatch
 1 day ago

(MOORETON, ND) Live events are coming to Mooreton.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mooreton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJXeX_0a7D0jMA00

Junior Tour Bois De Sioux GC

Wahpeton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1305 R J Hughes Dr, Wahpeton, ND

Designed for juniors ages 13-19 year old. Two age groups:13-15 & 16-19. All events are 18-hole individual stroke play competitions. This is a great option for those looking to play competitively...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPaBB_0a7D0jMA00

Vinnie's Mud Bog 2021

Hankinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: Hankinson, ND

Come join us for a weekend of muddy fun. Scheduled events include Open Pit, Truck Tire Pull, Best In Show , Mud Drag Racing & more. About this event Come join us for a weekend of muddy fun...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VYoJX_0a7D0jMA00

Headwaters Music Festival 2021

Wahpeton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:30 PM

2nd Annual Headwaters Music Festival! 11 Bands - 2 days - 2 towns - 2 states - 24 hours of live music!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lo934_0a7D0jMA00

2021 Annual Meeting of Gol Aal Cemetery Association

Wyndmere, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 318 3rd St, Wyndmere, ND

Due to COVID we have cancelled the 2020 meeting. See you next year!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbJMV_0a7D0jMA00

Wahpeton Out of the Darkness Walk

Wahpeton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 85 R J Hughes Dr, Wahpeton, ND

Our community has always been the heart of the Out of the Darkness Walks. The global pandemic has impacted the emotional and economic well-being of many individuals and families, and left many of...

Learn More
ABOUT

With Mooreton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

