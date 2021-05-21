Mooreton calendar: Events coming up
(MOORETON, ND) Live events are coming to Mooreton.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mooreton:
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Address: 1305 R J Hughes Dr, Wahpeton, ND
Designed for juniors ages 13-19 year old. Two age groups:13-15 & 16-19. All events are 18-hole individual stroke play competitions. This is a great option for those looking to play competitively...
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Address: Hankinson, ND
Come join us for a weekend of muddy fun. Scheduled events include Open Pit, Truck Tire Pull, Best In Show , Mud Drag Racing & more. About this event Come join us for a weekend of muddy fun...
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:30 PM
2nd Annual Headwaters Music Festival! 11 Bands - 2 days - 2 towns - 2 states - 24 hours of live music!
Starts at: Tue May 05, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Tue May 05, 06:30 PM
Address: 318 3rd St, Wyndmere, ND
Due to COVID we have cancelled the 2020 meeting. See you next year!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 85 R J Hughes Dr, Wahpeton, ND
Our community has always been the heart of the Out of the Darkness Walks. The global pandemic has impacted the emotional and economic well-being of many individuals and families, and left many of...