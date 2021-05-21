New Leipzig events coming soon

(NEW LEIPZIG, ND) New Leipzig has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New Leipzig area:

Work Day and Trail Ride at Schnell Recreation Area Richardton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 8590 36th St SW, Richardton, ND

Help us keep this great Recreation Area suitable for equine use for years to come with the addition of a small bridge for riders! Don't want to work? That's ok! Support our organizations mission...

Storytime Hebron, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 811 Main, Hebron, ND

Every Wednesday we read a book or 2 to the kids and do a craft. The kids get a treat as well at the end of the hour! I look forward to seeing everyone!!

Rock Creek Revival-Band Glen Ullin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 6482 ND-49, Glen Ullin, ND

21 and over-Weather permitting-We will have them play outside or inside-Either way, rain or shine, they will play!! Playing all your Country and Classic Rock favorites! If you like to party, then...

Spring City Wide Rummage SALE!!! Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Address: 100 3rd St W, Lemmon, SD

City Wide Rummage sale organized and managed by the Lemmon Chamber of Commerce, will be Happening May 22nd. There will be space available at the Beeler Center for people that perhaps live out of...