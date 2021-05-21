newsbreak-logo
Petrolia, CA

Petrolia calendar: Coming events

Petrolia Journal
Petrolia Journal
 1 day ago

(PETROLIA, CA) Petrolia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Petrolia area:

Grasshopper Peak Redwoods Run

Weott, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: Weott, CA

Our permit is issued by California State Parks. As a condition of our permit, there will be COVID-19 protocols in place for our event. We love Humboldt Redwoods State Park. Over the last decade...

City Council Meeting

Fortuna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 621 11th St, Fortuna, CA

Regularly scheduled City Council Meeting. For agenda items, please visit https://friendlyfortuna.com. - 06/07/2021

Tour of the Unknown Coast

Ferndale, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1250 5th St, Ferndale, CA

For over forty years, the Tour of the Unknown Coast and Avenue of the Giants cycling event has been welcoming cyclists of all ages and abilities to join us for a day of fun and fellowship on two...

Annual Golf Tournament

Fortuna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 352 Country Club Dr, Fortuna, CA

The Greater Eureka Chamber of Commerce is excited to be the 2021 recipient of Bear River Casino Resort’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament. So round up your team and start practicing your swing...

Korean Natural Farming Hands on Competency Class

Redcrest, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Total of 30 hour workshop over the course of 5 days. May 19- May 23. (6) hours a day. Certified through-CGNFHAWAII, Hands-on competency course. This workshop will cover the theory of Korean...

Petrolia Journal

Petrolia Journal

Petrolia, CA
ABOUT

With Petrolia Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Eureka, CAEureka Times-Standard

Eureka council may raise coastal zone height limit

Editor’s note: The following is a list of the board, commission and council meetings that are scheduled in the coming week around Humboldt County. When: First and third Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. Where: The meeting will be available via Access Humboldt channel 10 and the city’s YouTube...
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Lunchtime appreciation

The Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise recently donated a barbecue lunch to thank nearly 40 state-contracted workers who supported local mass-vaccination clinics. The staff had been on-site since April 7 administering thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Humboldt County residents. Rotarians prepared hot dogs and hamburgers on May 7 and delivered them to workers at the Arcata Community Center two days before they completed their assignment and headed home. COVID-19 vaccination is still available. Go to MyTurn.ca.gov to sign up or call 707-441-5000 for general information or to speak with a Public Health nurse about vaccines. Pictured is the vaccination clinic staff receiving lunch prepared by the Rotary Club Arcata Sunrise at the Arcata Community Center.
Arcata, CAEureka Times-Standard

Walking tour focuses on marsh ecology

Friends of the Arcata Marsh is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, May 22. Meet leader Ken Burton at 2 p.m. in front of the Interpretive Center (which remains closed to the public) on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the birds, plants, and/or ecology of the marsh.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Nordic Aquafarms Launching ‘Pre-Qualification Process for Humboldt County Contractors’ on Tuesday

Nordic Aquafarms is currently working to obtain permits for its land-based aquafarm planned for the Samoa Peninsula. While Nordic has engaged national construction firm Gilbane Building Company as the Construction Manager for this approximately $500,000,000 project, Nordic is also focused on providing opportunities for local contractors to participate in this project.
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

NCJ Preview: Summer Camps, Vaccine Supplies and Oyster Fest

The Journal's annual Summer of Fun issue is out now, with plenty of COVID-19 adapted fun to occupy the kids. On the news side, we've got the tale the rush to get vaccines to Humboldt in the wake of a missed shipment and how we ended up with a glut of vaccines in time for broadened eligibility. We're also looking at the plans taking shape for this year's Arcata Bay Oyster Festival, which will have both virtual and in-person components. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt County stories.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Plein air workshop set with John Hewitt

Humboldt County painters are invited to attend a plein air workshop with nationality recognized artist John Hewitt from July 8 to 10. Weather permitting, participants will paint in three locations: the Humboldt National Wildlife Refuge on July 8, Trinidad State Beach on July 9 and the North Jetty on the Samoa Peninsula on July 10.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Artists to be selected for ‘Re-Emergent’ exhibit

The Humboldt Arts Council, through the support of an anonymous donor, invites local visual artists to apply for support in the creation of new work. Artists must be Humboldt County residents and currently residing in Humboldt County. Sixteen artists will be selected to receive a $800 grant for the creation...
Eureka, CAkrcrtv.com

Humboldt county opens new juvenile hall

EUREKA, Calif. — After years of planning and construction, Humboldt Country has debuted a brand new juvenile hall. Plans of the new site had been in development since 2007, with construction finally taking place in 2017, and cost over $15.5 million. The original juvenile hall was built in 1970. The...
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Submissions sought for ‘Snapshots’ project

In partnership with the Clarke Historical Museum and the Humboldt County Historical Society, KEET-TV is gathering stories and images for its community “Snapshots” project. “Everyone has a story about their family and it’s usually about a particular relative who either did something funny, told a great story or taught you a lesson that you carry on today. We are asking you to share a story about a family member or your family history with us. It’s time to dust off your old photo albums to find the perfect image to share in the online community ‘Snapshots’ project,” said Katie Whiteside, director of community engagement for KEET-TV.
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Ken "Rotch" Rothschiller: 1947-2021

Throughout his life, the artistic sensibility of Ken “Rotch” Rothschiller manifested in many forms, Rotch was best known, and beloved, for being Humboldt County‘s first surfboard manufacturer, shaping and glassing beautiful, functional surfboards that were invariably works of art. A longtime resident of Manila, Rotch was born in Klamath Falls,...
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Humboldt Trails Council: Virtual Humboldt Trails Summit with State Senator Mike McGuire June 5

This is a press release from the Humboldt Trails Council:. Save the date: Virtual Humboldt Trails Summit with State Senator Mike McGuire. Save the date and please join us for the virtual Humboldt Trails Summit on Saturday, June 5th, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. via Zoom and Access Humboldt, channel 8, or Facebook Live. This year’s theme is “Enjoy and Engage” and we will be highlighting places for you to get out and enjoy trails as well as ways to engage in efforts to expand our regional trail system. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about the progress that is being made on local trail projects and get an update from State Senator Mike McGuire on the recent progress being made to realize the vision of the Great Redwood Trail. Hank Seeman, Deputy Director, Environmental Services, Humboldt County Public Works Department, will provide updates on the Humboldt Bay Trail, the McKay Community Forest, and other developments in Humboldt County. On-location videos will connect you with ongoing work to develop trails and inspire you to engage with other trail enthusiasts in supporting visionary efforts to connect communities through trails. The public is encouraged to send their questions about trails in advance to: [email protected]
Humboldt County, CAkrcrtv.com

Humboldt's Project Trellis seeking non-profit for cannabis branding, marketing, promotion

EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County officials said Thursday they're looking for local non-profits for collective cannabis branding, marketing and promotion. According to Humboldt County, its cannabis industry for many decades has been a significant economic driver locally. As cannabis emerges as a statewide industry the county said it's looking at ways to maintain a competitive advantage to preserve and strengthen the regional brand.