Petrolia calendar: Coming events

(PETROLIA, CA) Petrolia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Petrolia area:

Grasshopper Peak Redwoods Run Weott, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: Weott, CA

Our permit is issued by California State Parks. As a condition of our permit, there will be COVID-19 protocols in place for our event. We love Humboldt Redwoods State Park. Over the last decade...

City Council Meeting Fortuna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 621 11th St, Fortuna, CA

Regularly scheduled City Council Meeting. For agenda items, please visit https://friendlyfortuna.com. - 06/07/2021

Tour of the Unknown Coast Ferndale, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1250 5th St, Ferndale, CA

For over forty years, the Tour of the Unknown Coast and Avenue of the Giants cycling event has been welcoming cyclists of all ages and abilities to join us for a day of fun and fellowship on two...

Annual Golf Tournament Fortuna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 352 Country Club Dr, Fortuna, CA

The Greater Eureka Chamber of Commerce is excited to be the 2021 recipient of Bear River Casino Resort’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament. So round up your team and start practicing your swing...

Korean Natural Farming Hands on Competency Class Redcrest, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Total of 30 hour workshop over the course of 5 days. May 19- May 23. (6) hours a day. Certified through-CGNFHAWAII, Hands-on competency course. This workshop will cover the theory of Korean...