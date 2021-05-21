What’s up Index: Local events calendar

(INDEX, WA) Index has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Index area:

Washington Arms Collectors Gun Show Monroe, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA

WAC Monroe Gun Show is a premier gun show in the area related to gun and knife industry. This regional event is set to start on 18 September 2021, Saturday.

Classical Conversations Local Parent Practicum Monroe, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 14377 Fryelands Boulevard, Monroe, WA 98272

Join us for a day of community, equipping and encouraging families for the upcoming school year.

UPWC - WAS UP - What a Surprise Creek Loop Skykomish, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

The information about this race is based on information provided by the organisers or found on the official website of the event. Always check the official website for up-to-date information. If...

Fiber Fusion Northwest Monroe, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA

Always on the 3rd weekend of October, Fiber Fusion Northwest is a wonderful event, perfect for all fiber artists, crafters and the curious. There is something for everyone and a lot to learn...

FREE Community Shred Event and Food Drive for VOA Sultan! Sultan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Address: 515 Main St, Sultan, WA

What do you do with your old sensitive documents? Do you throw them in the trash? Do you keep letting them pile up? Have you been waiting for an opportunity to get rid of them? As fraud and...